Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Power Renewables adds record 752 MW of solar capacity in Q1FY26

Tata Power Renewables adds record 752 MW of solar capacity in Q1FY26

With the Q1 FY26 commissioning, the company said its total utility-scale operational capacity now stands at 5.6 GW, including 4.6 GW solar and 1 GW wind capacity

solar

The company further plans to commission 1.7 GW of its utility owned capacity during FY26 apart from 1 GW of third-party projects

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Power Renewables on Thursday said it has commissioned a record 752 megawatt (MW) of solar projects in April-June 2025-26, following which its total utility-scale operational capacity stood at 5.6 GW.

Tata Power Renewables, a subsidiary of Tata Power, had commissioned a total of 354 MW solar capacity in the same period of preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in a statement.

For the timely execution of projects amid challenging environments, Tata Power Renewables attributed factors like advanced engineering practices, supply chain, execution model, and strong vendor partnerships.

With the Q1 FY26 commissioning, the company said its total utility-scale operational capacity now stands at 5.6 GW, including 4.6 GW solar and 1 GW wind capacity.

 

The company further plans to commission 1.7 GW of its utility owned capacity during FY26 apart from 1 GW of third-party projects.

The company is a developer of renewable energy projects (including solar, wind, hybrid, round-the-clock (RTC), peak, floating solar, and storage systems including battery storage) that it owns, operates, and maintains.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IndiGrid

IFC, IndiGrid to build India's largest battery energy storage project

HDFC Bank's Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan

HDFC Bank CEO moves SC to quash FIR filed by Lilavati Hospital Trust

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Banga family divests 2.1% stake in Nykaa's parent firm for ₹1,213 crore

Karur Vysya Bank

Karur Vysya Bank, Kshema General Insurance announce strategic alliance

Patanjali

Setback for Patanjali as HC orders to pull 'disparaging' ads against Dabur

Topics : Tata Power Tata Power Solar Tata projects Renewable energy in India renewable energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon