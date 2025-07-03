Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IFC, IndiGrid to build India's largest battery energy storage project

IFC, IndiGrid to build India's largest battery energy storage project

IFC committed ₹460 crore to IndiGrid to build the project in Gujarat. It is designed to play a key role in supporting the state's clean energy goals

India's power sector is undergoing a structural shift as the country advances toward its target of 500 GW of clean energy capacity by 2030. I Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, on Thursday committed ₹460 crore to IndiGrid to build India's largest standalone battery energy storage system project in Gujarat.

The project is designed to play a key role in supporting the state's clean energy goals by enhancing grid stability and ensuring reliable power is available during peak demand, a joint statement said.

The long-term financing of $55 million (about ₹460 crore) will be through a subscription to listed non-convertible debentures, with $38.5 million from IFC's own account and $16.5 million in concessional support from the Clean Technology Fund, one of the multi-donor trust funds under the World Bank-hosted Climate Investment Funds framework.

 

IFC Regional Director for South Asia Imad N Fakhoury said, "Expanding access to reliable, affordable electricity is central to development and IFC's mission in emerging markets. Battery energy storage is critical for diversifying India's energy mix and ensuring clean power is available when demand is highest."  IndiGrid has been a trusted partner to IFC in advancing sustainable and inclusive infrastructure in India, he said, adding, the latest investment supports Gujarat's goal of achieving 100 GW of renewable capacity by 2030 and sets a replicable model for other states.

India's power sector is undergoing a structural shift as the country advances toward its target of 500 GW of clean energy capacity by 2030, it said.

The increasing integration of solar and wind energy introduces new challenges for grid stability, peak load management, and dispatch reliability, it added.

Utility-scale battery storage is emerging as a critical solution to address to grid stability challenges, including peak load management and dispatch reliability, while enabling greater integration of solar and wind energy.

"With IFC's support, we are proud to lead the deployment of one of India's first and largest BESS assets in Gujarat. This project represents a strategic milestone in building next-generation infrastructure that is clean, resilient, and future-ready," IndiGrid Managing Director Harsh Shah said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IFC investment IndiGrid Power grids

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

