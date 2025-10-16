Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 11:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Sons may seek similar relief from RBI as Shanghvi Finance: Lawyers

Tata Sons may seek similar relief from RBI as Shanghvi Finance: Lawyers

Tata Sons, meanwhile, repaid ₹20,642 crore in FY23 to become a net debt-free company before seeking declassification as an NBFC, according to its annual report

bombay house tata
premium

With Tata Sons’ application still pending, legal experts said that the central bank should extend similar relief, since the company no longer fits the profile of a leveraged NBFC.

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, the holding company of the Tata group, may argue for the same regulatory relief that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) granted to Shanghvi Finance Pvt Ltd, the investment arm of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries promoter Dilip Shanghvi, to remain private after the central bank declassified the latter from its “upper-layer” non-bank lender category in 2023 following payment of the company’s debt, said top corporate lawyers. 
Tata Sons, the holding company of India’s largest conglomerate, was grouped with Shanghvi Finance in the RBI’s 2022 list of “upper-layer” non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). The classification required upper layer NBFCs
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Tata Sons Tata group NBFCs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon