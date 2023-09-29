close
Tata Steel commissions floating solar power project in Jamshedpur works

A total of 20.34 MW of solar projects have been commissioned in various facilities at Tata Steel in Jamshedpur, the company said in a statement

Solar Energy, Renewable Energy, Green Energy

Press Trust of India Jamshedpur
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 11:34 PM IST
Tata Steel on Friday commissioned a 10.8-MW capacity floating solar power project on the upper cooling pond of its Jamshedpur plant in Jharkhand.
A total of 20.34 MW of solar projects have been commissioned in various facilities at Tata Steel in Jamshedpur, the company said in a statement.
The floating solar project was commissioned by Tata Power under an agreement with the steel major for the installation of a total of 41MW with a combination of rooftop, floating and ground-mounted solar panels across its locations.
Earlier, rooftop solar projects at the central warehouse, cold rolling mill, wire rod and hot strip mills, totalling 7.65 MW and a 2 MW ground-mounted solar project at Sonari Airport have already been commissioned.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tata Steel solar power renewable energy

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 11:34 PM IST

