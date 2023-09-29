Tata Steel commissions floating solar power project in Jamshedpur works

Tata Steel on Friday commissioned a 10.8-MW capacity floating solar power project on the upper cooling pond of its Jamshedpur plant in Jharkhand.

A total of 20.34 MW of solar projects have been commissioned in various facilities at Tata Steel in Jamshedpur, the company said in a statement.

The floating solar project was commissioned by Tata Power under an agreement with the steel major for the installation of a total of 41MW with a combination of rooftop, floating and ground-mounted solar panels across its locations.

Earlier, rooftop solar projects at the central warehouse, cold rolling mill, wire rod and hot strip mills, totalling 7.65 MW and a 2 MW ground-mounted solar project at Sonari Airport have already been commissioned.

