close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

'TCS' best years ahead': Outgoing CEO Gopinathan writes to employees

Rajesh Gopinathan welcomes new leader of IT services firm, wishes him success

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 12:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajesh Gopinathan, the outgoing CEO and MD of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), thanked employees and welcomed K Krithivasan who takes charge of India’s largest IT services firm that has a goal of earning $50 billion in revenue by 2030.
“This week marks the culmination of my two-decade long journey with TCS. I will step down from my role as CEO & MD on 31 May, 2023. It has been an absolute privilege to lead our company in the last six years, which have been a period of tremendous growth and transformation for all of us,” Gopinathan wrote in an email to TCS employees.

“I wish Krithi the very best as he takes over the TCS baton and charts the way forward to our $50 billion aspiration. I am confident that TCS’ best years are ahead,” he said.
Gopinathan, after stepping down as CEO, will continue with the company till September 16, 2023 for transition. According to sources, he and Krithivasan have been meeting all major TCS clients across geographies.

TCS, with Gopinathan as CEO, grew from a $17.5 billion revenue company in March 2017 to $27.9 billion in March 2023. The firm's market capitalization grew from $74 billion to $143 billion in that period.
Gopinathan wrote about the structural changes and branding exercise the company had undertaken. “Most importantly, we went through a process of self-discovery and greater awareness of the wealth of contextual knowledge we possess and the value of work we do for our customers. Awareness, articulation and amplification of the value we deliver is going to be critical for our success in the years ahead.”

Also Read

'The day my heart is not 100% committed': TCS's Gopinathan explains exit

How does outgoing TCS CEO Gopinathan's salary compare to other IT execs?

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

Here's how K Krithivasan will spend his first six months as TCS CEO

Adani-Hindenburg saga: Two Mauritius firms in report were under I-T lens

We are targeting more than Rs 1,300-crore turnover in FY24: DCI CEO

HUL well placed to partner India growth story, says Chairman Nitin Paranjpe

Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses?

Razorpay unveils India's fastest one-step payments solution Turbo UPI


Changes included a multi-year effort to create a new brand identity called Building on Belief.
On restructuring the Tata group company, which many believe may have been a contentious point, he wrote: “We expanded the leadership pool by introducing a three-tiered business unit structure across P&L ownership, new market expansion and new business development. This expanded the pool of named business unit owners from 25 to 150 and enabled the incubation of young leadership talent across the company.”

Gopinathan’s resignation in March surprised the market, marking the first time that a CEO of one of India’s top IT services firms stepped down from their role. It was the first in the history of TCS, which has had just four CEOs since its inception in 1968. Gopinathan has not spoken about his plans, but media reports have said he may take on a consulting role within the Tata group.
“I am grateful to have had the privilege to helm TCS journey for six years, and carry on the proud legacy of Mr Kohli, Ram and Chandra. I want to especially thank Chandra, our chairman, for his mentorship over the years…,” he said, referring to Tata group chairman N Chandrasekaran.
Topics : Tata Consultancy Services TCS N Chandrasekaran Tata group Tata Global Indian IT Sector

First Published: May 30 2023 | 12:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Adani-Hindenburg saga: Two Mauritius firms in report were under I-T lens

Adani
4 min read

We are targeting more than Rs 1,300-crore turnover in FY24: DCI CEO

companies, investors, investments, turnover, growth
2 min read

HUL well placed to partner India growth story, says Chairman Nitin Paranjpe

Nitin Paranjpe
2 min read

Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses?

Adani electricity
6 min read

Razorpay unveils India's fastest one-step payments solution Turbo UPI

Razorpay
3 min read

Most Popular

Ambani-backed EV maker aims to raise $85 mn, seeks $359 mn valuation

Electric vehicles
2 min read

Taxing times: Income tax heat on start-ups over unexplained funds

tax notice to startups
4 min read

IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022
2 min read

As Go First seeks to plug exit, 200 pilots accept Air India's job offer

Pilots, airlines
3 min read

NBCC (India) Q4 results: Net profit rises 205% to Rs 108 cr, revenue up 14%

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon