'TCS' best years ahead': Outgoing CEO Gopinathan writes to employees



“This week marks the culmination of my two-decade long journey with TCS. I will step down from my role as CEO & MD on 31 May, 2023. It has been an absolute privilege to lead our company in the last six years, which have been a period of tremendous growth and transformation for all of us,” Gopinathan wrote in an email to TCS employees. Rajesh Gopinathan, the outgoing CEO and MD of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), thanked employees and welcomed K Krithivasan who takes charge of India’s largest IT services firm that has a goal of earning $50 billion in revenue by 2030.



Gopinathan, after stepping down as CEO, will continue with the company till September 16, 2023 for transition. According to sources, he and Krithivasan have been meeting all major TCS clients across geographies. “I wish Krithi the very best as he takes over the TCS baton and charts the way forward to our $50 billion aspiration. I am confident that TCS’ best years are ahead,” he said.



Gopinathan wrote about the structural changes and branding exercise the company had undertaken. “Most importantly, we went through a process of self-discovery and greater awareness of the wealth of contextual knowledge we possess and the value of work we do for our customers. Awareness, articulation and amplification of the value we deliver is going to be critical for our success in the years ahead.” TCS, with Gopinathan as CEO, grew from a $17.5 billion revenue company in March 2017 to $27.9 billion in March 2023. The firm's market capitalization grew from $74 billion to $143 billion in that period.

On restructuring the Tata group company, which many believe may have been a contentious point, he wrote: “We expanded the leadership pool by introducing a three-tiered business unit structure across P&L ownership, new market expansion and new business development. This expanded the pool of named business unit owners from 25 to 150 and enabled the incubation of young leadership talent across the company.” Changes included a multi-year effort to create a new brand identity called Building on Belief.