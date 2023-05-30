Razorpay unveils India's fastest one-step payments solution Turbo UPI



Razorpay Turbo UPI aims to deliver a 5X faster payment experience. It streamlines the payment process and eliminates any redirection to external apps. This helps businesses achieve a significant increase in the success rate of UPI payments by 10 per cent. Razorpay has launched ‘Turbo UPI’ which the fintech unicorn says is India's fastest one-step UPI (unified payments interface) payment solution. This new product allows customers of online merchants to make UPI payments directly without getting redirected to a third-party UPI app during checkout.



“With India’s consumers swiftly adopting UPI as a digital mode for its transaction needs, it is crucial for businesses to have access to a hassle-free, seamless payment experience like never before,” said Shashank Kumar, co-founder and managing director at Razorpay. “So, as opposed to the 5-step process of UPI flow, our one-step solution reduces the scope of non-technical errors that can lead to drop-offs and provide a major boost to UPI transactions.” This solution was developed in partnership with NPCI and Axis Bank.



Providing a frictionless customer experience has been a top priority for us. As a business, it is of utmost importance to provide customers best and most seamless payment experience, and ‘Turbo UPI’ has taken that up a notch,” said K. Radhakrishnan, Co-founder, Tata Starquik. “We are confident that this streamlined, frictionless, and time-saving payment solution will not only enhance our customers’ experience but also minimize drop-offs during the UPI payment journey.” Turbo UPI also offers granular insights into the end-users drop-off pattern and enables merchants to control the entire payment experience of their customers, end-to-end. For end-users, this means a simple 1-step UPI payment experience instead of 5 steps. Customers of popular apps including Tata Starquik, Ixigo, FNP (Ferns N Petals), Trainman, and Dhan among others will soon be able to get the benefits of this innovation.

Also Read UPI continues to dominate digital payments thanks to wide use of QR codes UPI-related scams account for 55% of total digital payments frauds in India Google Pay allows UPI payments using RuPay credit cards; check details here ICICI Bank to offer EMI facility for UPI transactions above Rs 10,000 UPI charges: Here is how interchange fees on wallet payments will work Zee Media Corporation net loss narrows to Rs 45.8 cr in March quarter Conventional 2W makers take prime spot in EV sales, courtesy Bajaj, TVS Jaypee Infratech defers approval of financial statements for March quarter Will continues to assist authorities in probe into company: Rolls-Royce Taxing times: Income tax heat on start-ups over unexplained funds