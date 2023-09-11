TCS joins Living Heart Project to create digital human heart models

Tata Consultancy Services on Monday said it joined the Living Heart Project of European technology major Dassault Systmes to create accurate digital



human heart models.

TCS in an exchange filing said it will use its domain and technology expertise, and research on the Digital BioTwin of the heart to contribute to model refinement, simulation, and technological implementation in developing and validating accurate and personalised digital human heart models.

The TCS Digital BioTwin is a biophysics-based high-fidelity computational model developed by TCS researchers to enable the investigation of the function of a particular human organ remotely and non-invasively.

The Living Heart Project unites an ecosystem of cardiovascular researchers, educators, medical device developers, regulatory agencies, including US FDA, and practising cardiologists, to develop and validate realistic digital simulations of the human heart.

A groundbreaking project with the Living Heart simulated 3D heart model will examine the use of heart simulation as a source of digital evidence for new cardiovascular device approvals. With this, medical devices could be designed and safely tested in the virtual world before ever being tested in the real world.

"TCS is excited to be a part of the Living Heart initiative, and to collaborate in creating a pathbreaking digital simulation of the human heart that can enrich our understanding of the cardiac function and provide insights for novel cardiac treatments and new product development for the med-tech and pharma sectors.

"We believe that our extensive expertise in building digital bio-twins for other organs and body parts positions us well to contribute significantly to this collaborative initiative, said Vikram Karakoti, Global Head, Life Sciences Business, TCS.

"By joining forces, we believe we can accelerate the pace of innovation and make significant strides towards our goal of creating and delivering personalised in-silico medical solutions," Dassault Systmes Senior Director, Virtual Human Modeling and founder of The Living Heart Project, Steve Levine said.

TCS shares closed 1.05 per cent higher at Rs 3,479.35 on BSE.