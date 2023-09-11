Tesla supercomputer may boost market value by $600 bn: Morgan Stanley

Also Read New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China Indian markets can withstand a somewhat expensive multiple: Jonathan Garner Tesla recalls 1.1 million electric cars from China over braking defect Grocery delivery app Instacart aims for up to $7.7 bn valuation in US IPO 'Lulu Group expects to launch IPO in H1 2024, shares to be listed in Gulf' Oriana Power bags orders worth Rs 134 cr for solar projects in K'taka, Raj Edelweiss arm aims to raise up to $500 mn for maiden climate fund Reliance Jio launches fire safety and prevention campaign in Delhi NCR

Tesla's Dojo supercomputer could power a near $600 billion jump in the automaker's market value by boosting the adoption of robotaxis and its software services, Morgan Stanley analysts said.The electric-vehicle maker (EV) started production of the supercomputer used to train artificial intelligence (AI) models for self-driving cars in July and plans to spend more than $1 billion on Dojo through next year.Dojo can open up new addressable markets that "extend well beyond selling vehicles at a fixed price," Morgan Stanley analysts, led by Adam Jonas, said in a note on Sunday."If Dojo can help make cars 'see' and 'react,' what other markets could open up? Think of any device at the edge with a camera that makes real-time decisions based on its visual field."The Wall Street brokerage upgraded its recommendation on Tesla's stock to "Overweight" from "Equal-weight" and made it their "top pick," replacing Ferrari's U.S.-listed shares.Tesla shares were up nearly 5.7% at $262.63 in premarket trading.Morgan Stanley raised its 12-18 month target on Tesla's shares by 60% to $400 - the highest among Wall Street brokerages as per LSEG data - which, it estimated, would give the EV maker a market capitalization of about $1.39 trillion.That compares with its current market value of about $789 billion, after the stock closed at $248.5 on Friday.Jonas expects Dojo to drive the most value in software and services.Morgan Stanley raised its revenue estimate from Tesla's network services business to $335 billion in 2040, from $157 billion earlier.Jonas expects the unit to account for more than 60% of Tesla's core earnings by 2040, nearly doubling from 2030."This increase is largely driven by the emerging opportunity we see in third-party fleet licensing, increased ARPU (average monthly revenue per user)."Tesla's 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 57.9 is well ahead of U.S. legacy automakers Ford at 6.31 and General Motors at 4.56.