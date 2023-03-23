Recruit more field officers for accurate data collection: Parl panel

A Parliamentary panel has asked the Ministry of and Programme Implementation to recruit more field in the National Sample Survey Organisation on mission mode for more accurate and reliable data collection.

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance in its 58th Report on Demand for Grants (2023-24) of the Ministry of and Programme Implementation expressed concern over the shortage of manpower in the ministry, especially in the senior and junior statistical cadre.

The report was tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

The panel noted that on November 30, 2022, 266 vacancies exist, which is 33 per cent of the total sanctioned strength.

The panel recommended the ministry to pursue the matter of recruitment with the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) vigorously so that the vacancies can be filled within this financial year.

Regarding the shortage of manpower in the Field Operation Division of the National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO), the committee suggested to recruit more field-based staff on a mission-mode basis for accurate and reliable data collection.

The panel also asked the ministry to expedite data collection for the 7th Economic Census at the state level and also provide additional resources to those, who are facing statistical capacity constraints in terms of providing data.

The panel also noted a substantial decrease in budget allocation for support for the statistical strengthening (SSS) sub-scheme from Rs 52.63 crore in 2022-23 to just Rs 10.31 crore in 2023-24, indicating a decline of 80 per cent.

