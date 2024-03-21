TCS signs 7-year deal to transform IT infrastructure for Denmark's Ramboll

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a multimillion-dollar strategic partnership with Ramboll, a Danish global architecture, engineering and consultancy company. TCS will carry out information technology (IT) “transformation” for the company.

TCS did not disclose the size of the deal, but analysts said it falls under the large deal category for the IT services exporter. A large deal for TCS is typically in the $100 million and above category.

The new agreement, spread over seven years, will modernise and streamline Ramboll’s IT operating model to drive business growth and optimise costs. As a part of the partnership, TCS will induct more than 300 Ramboll IT employees in 12 countries.

Thomas Angelius, senior group director and chief information officer at Ramboll, said, “Our company has experienced remarkable growth, and we are determined to see this success forward. To continue our upward trajectory, we recognised the need for a trustworthy partner who can help us build a standardised, scalable IT platform that allows for innovation, and is agile enough to foster creativity.”

TCS will provide services to manage Ramboll’s Cloud and data centres, application development and maintenance, cybersecurity, and digital Workplace. This will set a digital foundation for Ramboll’s business growth, help to reduce its climate footprint, and increase scalability.

Ramboll works in 35 countries and has revenue of more than DKK 17 billion. The company’s growth in the past few years, including through mergers and acquisitions, has resulted in a complex IT architecture and operations structure.

TCS will help reduce Ramboll’s IT costs by streamlining and consolidating the architecture and operations structure. "The partnership shall help Ramboll with a scalable, future-ready IT platform driving business agility. TCS will leverage the power of data, cloud, and analytics to help Ramboll drive intelligent business transformation and enterprise-wide growth," said V Rajanna, president, technology, software and services, TCS.

TCS has been in Denmark for over 30 years. “TCS is proud to have been trusted by Ramboll as their first-ever outsourcing partner for this multi-year and multi-phase global project. We look forward to working with Ramboll and building a flexible, agile, scalable, and secure IT and operational foundation to help take the business to the next level,” said Vikram Sharma, country head, Denmark, TCS.

