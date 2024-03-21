Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

M&M, Adani Total Energies jointo set up EV charging infra across India

With this association, electric vehicle XUV400 customers will now have access to more than 1,100 chargers, it added

ev charging

The auto major and Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Ltd (ATEL) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard | File image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday said it has tied up with a unit of Adani Total Gas to establish electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country.
The auto major and Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Ltd (ATEL) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The MoU sets a roadmap for the creation of an expansive EV charging infrastructure across the country, it added.
Moreover, the partnership will also entail rolling out e-mobility solutions to provide seamless access to the charging network for the customers covering discovery, availability, navigation, and transactions, the Mumbai-based automaker said.
With this association, electric vehicle XUV400 customers will now have access to more than 1,100 chargers, it added.
"This alliance is a cornerstone in enhancing the EV charging infrastructure, ensuring our customers enjoy seamless access to charging network and digital integration for an unparalleled EV experience," M&M President - Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.
In line with the commitment to enhance customer experience with partner network, the company is actively onboarding multiple partners to broaden the EV ecosystem, driving the adoption of electric vehicles, he added.
Adani Total Gas Executive Director & CEO Suresh P Manglani said the collaboration with M&M for the charging infrastructure will bolster the confidence of customers to embrace EV technology as part of the energy transition.
"Together, such steps will help reduce carbon emissions, and help India meet its climate action goals," he added.

Also Read

Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy partner on interoperable EV charging stations

CHARGE+ZONE, Evnnovator partner with Mercedes-Benz for charging solution

Tata Power ties up with Indian Oil to set up over 500 EV charging stations

Waaree Energies secures 200 MW module supply order from ENGIE India

Waaree Energies partners with NTPC for 135 MW solar module supply

Shapoorji Pallonji Group seeks up to $2.4 bn from lenders to refinance debt

HDFC Bank completes Rs 9,553 cr stake sale in education unit HDFC Credila

RBI declines request to classify HDFC Ltd bonds as infrastructure bonds

Misleading ads case: Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna submits apology to SC

Burmans ask Care Health to cancel Rs 350 cr ESOP given to Religare's Saluja

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra Electric Vehicles Charging

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon