TCS to enhance Enento Group's IT infrastructure, digital workplace

As a part of the partnership, TCS will help Enento simplify its operating model and harmonise its technology stack by leveraging TCS' technology solutions

Photo: PTI

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

Indian IT services giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with the Enento Group, under which it will provide solutions and improve the IT applications, cloud, digital workplace, and IT security services of the Nordic digital services company.

“We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with Enento and look forward to leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI), data, cloud, and analytics to help them drive intelligent business transformation and enterprise-wide growth,” said Shreerang Talekar, Head, TCS, Nordic region.
As a part of the partnership, TCS will help Enento simplify its operating model and harmonise its technology stack by leveraging TCS’ technology solutions.

“TCS’ cloud and DevOps solutions will help accelerate Enento’s business agility and provide a best-in-class digital customer experience,” said a press release from the company.

The IT major will work with Enento to strengthen its IT security, provide modern workplace services, and enable resilient round-the-clock business operations.

Talking about the partnership with TCS, Daniel Ejderberg, Chief Information Officer at Enento, said: “As the leading digital Nordic knowledge company, we continue to be at the forefront in developing new data-driven solutions and services that power society with intelligence. With its track record in the Nordics, TCS has been chosen as our trusted partner for business transformation. Working with TCS is key to achieving our long-term targets.”

With 76,000 corporate customers within banking, finance, retail, and more, Enento Group is a credit and business information provider in the Nordics. It facilitates digital decision processes and supports financial, sales, and marketing processes for its customers across the region.

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 8:46 PM IST

