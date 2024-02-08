Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

60% of scam cases in UK came from Facebook, Instagram, says Revolut

The London-based fintech found 60% of UK scam cases came from Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, dwarfing other platforms and frauds conducted by telephone

Meta, Facebook

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Aisha S Gani


Most scams reported to finance app Revolut Ltd. in the UK last year started their journey on Meta Platforms Inc. social media, with most money lost to “get-rich-quick” investment schemes.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The London-based fintech found 60% of UK scam cases came from Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, dwarfing other platforms and frauds conducted by telephone. Revolut found a similar trend across Europe, where 61% of scams originated on Meta services.

Woody Malouf, Revolut’s head of financial crime, said Meta platforms were “being used as a hotbed for scams,” and urged Revolut customers to avoid so-called investment opportunities. “Banks and financial institutions should be the last line of defence, not the only line of defence.”


Malouf appeared alongside finance and technology executives this week at the UK’s home affairs committee in parliament, which is scrutinizing the surge in authorized push payment fraud. These scams trick customers into moving their money to accounts controlled by criminals and were responsible for almost £500 million in losses in 2022, according to the Payment Systems Regulator. 

Starting in October, payment firms that allow fraudulent payments to be sent and received must reimburse victims, unless they can show they were grossly negligent. 

The rule change will affect newer, smaller finance companies in particular. The PSR found Monzo, Starling and Metro Bank Holdings Plc were among firms with the greatest proportion of APP fraud, with over 100 frauds per million transfers sent.  

Tech companies, meanwhile, signed a voluntary online fraud charter last year to try and block more scams from reaching customers. Starling and others have complained that Meta isn’t doing enough about the problem. 

Also Read

Meta lets users download Reels from public accounts on Instagram; check how

Now you can post videos with text captions on Instagram Notes: How it works

Soon, Instagram to let users add polls in comments under their posts

Instagram tests Flipside: Everything about custom profile feature in works

Instagram testing personalised options for responding to Notes: Details

Oil India seeking foreign technology partner for first offshore foray

Zee's IL T20 gets 46% women viewers, 2nd most watched franchise tournament

Apollo Hospitals Q3 results: Net profit rises 60% to Rs 245.3 crore

Sumadhura Group leases warehousing space to Zomato in Bengaluru

Petronet plans to begin supplying LNG to Sri Lanka in 2025 for five years

Topics : Facebook Instagram Social Media Scams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon