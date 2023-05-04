close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

EV ride-hailing firm BluSmart gets $42 mn in fresh funding to expand fleet

Start-up says will use fresh capital to 'go deeper' in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
BluSmart

BluSmart

3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 5:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BluSmart, the electric vehicle (EV) ride-hailing start-up, said on Thursday it has raised $42 million in fresh funding as it braces to compete with Ola Cabs and Uber.
BluSmart’s latest funding round included $37 million in equity funding, coupled with venture debt of $5 million. It had participation from the firm’s existing investors, including BP Ventures, the investment arm of energy giant BP Plc and which holds 20 per cent equity. Almost 50 per cent of the round was subscribed by the BluSmart founders and its leadership team.  

The funding will be used to strengthen BluSmart’s operations in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, the two cities where the company has services. The firm plans to expand its fleet of 3,500 EVs to about 10,000 in FY24.
“BluSmart plans to use fresh capital to go deeper in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, two key markets that currently account for 40 per cent of the ride-hailing industry,” Anmol Singh Jaggi, BluSmart’s co-founder and CEO, told 'Business Standard'. “With this deeper expansion, our goal is to better serve our existing customers by increasing the availability,” he said.

Founded in 2019, the Gurugram-headquartered firm started out by offering airport rides in Delhi, and later scheduled bookings. It then expanded to Bengaluru.
BluSmart, whose monthly revenue has grown three-fold over the last three quarters, operates electric vehicles, unlike its competitors. The firm has more than 2,300 EV charging points across Delhi NCR and Bengaluru and claims to have saved about 12.6 million litres of fossil fuel till now.

Also Read

As Uber, Ola continue tussle with state govts, cabbies try different route

BluSmart to break even by March; two mfg units on cards: Anmol Jaggi

Ola Electric unveils 5 electric motorcycles, launch planned next year

Ola Electric on track to open 200 experience centres by end of 2022

Ola Cabs starts laying-off employees; issues pink slips to 200 people

CEAT reports five-fold jump in Q4 profit on lower raw material costs

APSEZ cargo handling rises 13% in April YoY, credits improved infra

NGT slaps Rs 10 cr fine on Northern Coalfields over storing of coal

India tribunal allows bankruptcy proceedings against Future Lifestyle

Indian smartphone shipments decline 16% YoY to lowest Q1 in 4 yrs: IDC


“The electrification of public transportation is imminent but the path to electrification has its own challenges,” Jaggi said, adding, “BluSmart tackles these challenges through an integrated and full-stack approach consisting of – born electric tech stack, complete control over EV charging infrastructure (installation, execution and utilisation) and choosing the prime locations to build large scale EV charging infrastructure, optimally using and maintaining the EV ride-hailing fleet at scale.”
BluSmart recently secured the largest EV asset financing in India backed by Power Finance Corporation (PFC) which will add 5000 EVs to BluSmart’s growing fully-electric ride-hailing fleet.

“While making EV transition in ride-hailing a reality is BluSmart’s business mission, our people mission is to create inclusive and equitable economic opportunities for driver-partners. We are focused on sustainability and profitability with a larger purpose to accelerate EV adoption and reverse climate change,” said Tushar Garg, co-founder and chief business officer of BluSmart.
Until now, the company has raised $109 million across in funding rounds, including equity investment of $85 million. 
Topics : Electric Vehicles startups in India

First Published: May 04 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

CEAT reports five-fold jump in Q4 profit on lower raw material costs

CEAT Tyres
2 min read

APSEZ cargo handling rises 13% in April YoY, credits improved infra

Govt plans to remove minimum alternate tax on SEZs, boost exports
2 min read

NGT slaps Rs 10 cr fine on Northern Coalfields over storing of coal

National Green Tribunal
3 min read

AMNS India's operational profit falls to $341 mn in March quarter

steel company, steel firms, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel
2 min read

India tribunal allows bankruptcy proceedings against Future Lifestyle

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Pratt & Whitney's engine woes cost Go Air 47 years worth of flying time

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 778 crore

Tata Power
2 min read

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 137.5% to Rs 722 crore

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read
Premium

Go First losses exceed combined profit of listed Wadia group firms

flights, aircraft, airlines, passengers, aviation
3 min read
Premium

After Ola, three others to repay customers for 'off-board charger'

Electric vehicles
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon