

The Adani Group company said its growth was supported by dry cargo volumes increasing 9 per cent and container volume rising 13.6 per cent. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s largest integrated transport utility, handled 32.3 million tonne (MT) of cargo in April 2023, growing 12.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY).



“I am also pleased to announce that Dhamra LNG Terminal berthed its first ship and the natural gas started flowing in the pipeline network connected to the terminal, well in line with our guidance of achieving the LNG terminal commissioning during the first quarter of FY24,” he said. “Growth in cargo volumes across most of our ports reflects that our strategy of improving operational efficiency is delivering results and this will continue to boost the ROCE of port assets” said Karan Adani, chief executive officer and whole time director of APSEZ.



Investments in rail infrastructure at company ports have been a catalyst for improved operational performance, said Adani. The Dahej port completed the extension of overhead electric lines, enabling it to handle rakes with electric locomotives of Indian Railways. With the commissioning of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) line till Dadri in April, the double-stack rake services from Integrated Container Depot (ICD) Dadri to Mundra Port will become operational. Four ports recorded significant sequential growth in monthly volumes. These include Krishnapatnam (5.2 MT or 22.6 per cent YoY), Dhamra (3.3 MT or 36.8 per cent), Tuna (1.15 MT or 57.6 per cent), and Katupalli & Ennore combined (1.7 MT or 13.3 per cent). Mundra Liquid Terminal handled its largest shipment of vegetable oil (soyabean) of 61,841 MT, surpassing the previous highest of 57,000 MT (palm oil). The company’s Gangavaram port handled its highest monthly rakes count (88) on account of handling coastal coal cargo for one customer.

Also Read APSEZ cargo handling up 9% in FY23, customs receipts rise 96% in 2 yrs Port cargo traffic growth in November slows to 3% amid trade slowdown NSE puts Adani Ent, Adani Ports and SEZ, Ambuja Cement under ASM framework Adani Ports & SEZ completes Rs 1,485 cr acquisition of Karaikal Port Adani Ports closes FY23 with 9% higher cargo at 339 million metric tonnes NGT slaps Rs 10 cr fine on Northern Coalfields over storing of coal India tribunal allows bankruptcy proceedings against Future Lifestyle Indian smartphone shipments decline 16% YoY to lowest Q1 in 4 yrs: IDC TVS Motor Q4 net profit rises 22% to Rs 336 crore on rise in sales Adani Ports completes sale of Myanmar port for a discounted $30 million

WDFC will boost volumes at Mundra Port and total rail volumes for Adani Logistics. In April, total rail container volumes grew 22 per cent YoY to 47,122 TEUs (a cargo capacity unit) and bulk cargo (GPWIS) volumes jumped 40 per cent YoY to 1.4 MT.