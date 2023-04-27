IOCL pumps to sell Tesla EV batteries; companies announce national alliance



Tesla Power USA and IOCL, the state-run oil marketing company (OMC), said the "national strategic alliance" will bring innovation in battery distribution and sales in India. Tesla Power USA's electric vehicle batteries will be available for sale and servicing at more than 36,000 IOCL petrol pumps in India, according to a partnership announced on Thursday.



Tesla Power products will be prominently displayed at the IOCL fuel pumps, and customers will receive a free fire extinguisher worth Rs 600 for each purchase of a four-wheeler battery and a gift worth Rs 250 with the purchase of two-wheeler battery, the companies said. Tesla Power will provide a free tool kit and training to all designated employees at the fuel pump, ensuring that dealers are well-equipped to handle the new technology. This will be Tesla Power’s first national-level tie-up with IOCL for battery distribution, said the two companies. The batteries will be available initially at IOCL fuel pumps in the Delhi-NCR region and later sold in other states. IOCL, the largest OMC in India, said the strategic partnership represents a crucial component of achieving net zero emissions, and the transition to a more sustainable transportation system with distribution of advanced and much reliable batteries.



This is the first time that automotive batteries will be available on a large scale at petrol pumps (in India), similar to markets in the West, said Kavinder Khurana, managing director of Tesla Power USA. "Tesla Power currently has over 5000 distribution points in India that we aim to double in 2023. The addition of IOCL petrol pumps can potentially offer Tesla Power USA distribution reach of over 40,000; the largest for any battery brand in India," he said. The partnership is part of the Tyre Battery Accessories (TBA) concept developed by IOCL which aims to position the company's petrol pumps as the one stop destination for any urgent or regular EV battery replacement or purchase, said Vigyan Kumar, executive director at IOCL.

Also Read After China, Tesla now announces price cuts on its electric vehicles in US Fifa World Cup Day 10: England win 3-0, USA squeeze IRN to head to last 16 Power stocks surge as govt orders coal-based plants to run at full capacity Fifa World Cup Day 6: Ecuador, US impress in draws; Senegal, Iran in wins Tesla touches a 2-year low: Twitter may not be Elon Musk's biggest trouble Godrej Consumer Products plans to acquire Raymond's consumer business Trials for Coal India's in-house e-auction platform to begin in May Hinduja's offer to infuse Rs 300 cr more in Reliance General Insurance Swiggy partners 'Apna' to create 10K jobs for Instamart this year VC firm Burda Investments may sue ex-Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose: Details here



"With the EV market growing at an impressive CAGR of 49 percent, fuel pumps must be well-equipped and ready for the transition. By 2030, there will be around 1 crore EV scooters alone on Indian roads. Tesla Power USA offers both lead-acid batteries and Lithium batteries, to cater to all segments of vehicles,” he said. According to the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), India's battery market would develop at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25 percent from 2021 to 2026, Khurana said.



IOCL, BPCL and HPCL, the three state-owned OMCs, have since 2019 unveiled ambitious plans to establish EV charging infrastructure at its fuel retailing spots. They have tied up with EV charging solutions providers, often startups, on a case-by-case basis in specific geographies. OMCs’ charging station push



BPCL has unveiled EV fast charging stations across its 110 fuel stations along 15 highways in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Set along particular EV corridors, the company plans to set up charging stations every 100km. The company has plans to invest around Rs 800 crore to set-up charging stations at all 7,000 of its fuel outlets across the country, in the next 2 years. IOCL has targeted 4000 charging stations by the end of FY23. The plan is part of IOCs aims to achieve net-zero operational carbon emissions by 2046. The company had 448 such stations in November, 2021 which rose to upwards of 2500 in September 2022.

HPCL has set up 1011 EV charging stations, data published from its official website shows.