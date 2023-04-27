close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

VC firm Burda Investments may sue ex-Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose: Details here

Burda has clarified that action against Ankiti Bose is a result of the joint decision by all investors and not led by any single investor as claimed by her

BS Web Team New Delhi
Zilingo

Zilingo Co-founder Dhruv Kapoor (right) proposed a management buyout to the company’s board. Earlier, allegations of financial irregularities led to the dismissal of CEO Ankiti Bose (left)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 1:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Burda Principal Investments (BPI) plans to sue Ankiti Bose, former CEO and co-founder of Zilingo, Financial Express has reported. Recent revelations about Ankiti Bose exposed serious financial inconsistencies. BPI released a statement on Wednesday, April 27 and accused Ankiti of "significant irregularities in reporting to investors." BPI blamed these inconsistencies for Zilingo's failure.
Burda has clarified that it is the second investor to have decided to take action against former CEO and co-founder Ankiti Bose. Its statement said that it was a joint decision of all investors and not led by a single investor, as claimed by her.


What is Zilingo?
Zilingo is a technology and commerce platform with its headquarters in Singapore. The company was established by Ankiti Bose and Dhruv Kapoor in 2015. Ankiti Bose was only 23 years old when she started Zilingo. 

It has business operations in Indonesia, Hong Kong, Thailand, the Philippines, Australia, and the United States. It aimed to support small merchants and businesses across South and Southeast Asia to sell their goods online.
Zilingo raised $226 million in 2019, a Moneycontrol report said. Its investors included Sequoia and Temasek, and Bose was considered a visionary.

Also Read

Sequoia's Surge unveils 8th cohort of 12 start-ups across India, SEA

Deal activity has spiked in India despite global issues: Goldman Sachs MDs

Fiscal deficit in FY24 may be capped at 5.9%, says Goldman Sachs

Amazon, Goldman Sachs employees flood social media with layoff news

Nifty to reach 20,500 by end-2023, implying 12% price return: Goldman Sachs

Reliance JV Viacom18 strikes deal with Warner for streaming content: Report

ATC seeks to sell majority a stake, open to 100% sale and exit India

Adani Group aims to raise about $800 mn for financing green energy projects

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group denies picking up stake in MG Motors, BYD Group

India's anti-trust law raises penalty, seeks deposit before appeal



The controversy
Zilingo was trying to raise $150 million to $200 million with the help of Goldman Sachs. At this point, investors questioned its finances as part of the due diligence process. Bloomberg reported that the talks could have boosted Zilingo's valuation to more than $1 billion.

The concerns are about the way Zilingo has operated since 2019. According to Zilingo's auditors, the company had not filed annual financial statements since 2019.
Earlier, a report published by Inc42 said that Ankiti had given herself a 1000 per cent salary hike without taking the company board into confidence.

As part of the investigation into the discrepancies in accounts and mismanagement, an investigation was instituted by Kroll, and Ankiti was asked questions about the irregularities at the firm. At present, she stands suspended until May 5.
Topics : Venture Capital Zilingo start- ups Sequoia Capital BS Web Reports technology industry Goldman Sachs

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 1:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

VC firm Burda Investments may sue ex-Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose: Details here

Zilingo
2 min read

Reliance JV Viacom18 strikes deal with Warner for streaming content: Report

Viacom18
2 min read

JTL Industries net profit doubles to Rs 36.65 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

JTL Industries net profit doubles to Rs 36.65 cr in Jan-Mar quarter
1 min read

Adtech company Infomo appoints Himanka Das as country director India

Infomo country director India, Himanka Das
2 min read

HUL Q4 net profit up 10% YoY, FMCG giant declares dividend of Rs 22/share

Hindustan Unilever
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: PAT up 30% YoY; dividend declared at Rs 30/share

Bajaj Finance
1 min read

Hinduja lone bidder for RCap in second auction, offers Rs 9,650 cr

Reliance Capital
3 min read

L&T Technology Q4 net profit rises 18.1%, dividend of Rs 30/share declared

Results
1 min read

Days after Apple opens own store in Saket, its premium reseller shuts shop

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read

SBI Life Q4 Results: Profit rises 15%, new business premiums rose 27%

Correction in SBI Life stock an opportunity for long-term investors
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon