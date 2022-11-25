- Zomato now in Hindi, does 150,000 orders a month on regional language apps
- Sebi reduces timelines for redemption amount, dividend payout to 7 days
- The future of Indian economy: Should it play the power game or values game?
- States seek greater fiscal space, budgetary autonomy from finance ministry
- What layoffs? Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad on a hectic expansion spree
- 15-yr-old govt vehicles will be scrapped, policy sent to states: Gadkari
- India's forex reserves grow for second week; rise $2.54 bn to $547.25 bn
Qatar vs Senegal Live Fifa World Cup: Senegal take the lead with Dia's goal
Fifa World Cup 2022 Live Updates Qatar vs Senegal: After the end of a thrilling first game in which Iran scored twice in injury time to beat Wales 2-0, hosts Qatar now play Senegal in a must-win game
Senegal Football fans before Qatar vs Senegla Fifa World Cup 2022 match. Photo:@FIFAWorldCup
Qatar vs Senegal Live, Fifa World Cup 2022
It is a do-or-die game for both Qatar and Senegal as both teams lost their opening matches to Ecuador and Netherlands respectively. While Qatar's loss was a bit one-sided as they never looked like making an attack, Senegal were mostly unlucky as they couldn’t finish their moves in the final third.
Netherlands vs Ecuador
The Netherlands side, which beat Senegal in the first match of their World Cup opener, will be pumped up and looking to secure their spot in the last 16 by beating Ecuador in this game. On the other hand, Ecuador, who are pumped up by their opening game win, will be trusting their defences in this game too and hoping for at least a draw to keep their chances of making the last 16 alive and kicking.
England vs USA
In the last game of the night, England, who won big time against Iran in their opening encounter will be up against the USA who drew against Wales in their opening game. It will be interesting to see how Harry Kane’s side reacts to Team USA who looked sharp against Wales.
Wales vs Iran
In what was a thriller of a game early in the day, Iran scored twice in injury time as the Wales goalkeeper was handed a red card and the Welsh team played with only 10 men for the last 15 minutes. Both the goals came in the last 20 minutes only
Fifa World Cup LIVE Updates: Catch all the updates from the Qatar vs Senegal clash at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 here
