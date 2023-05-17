close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Thermax beats Q4 profit expectations on back of strong sales growth

Indian sustainable energy solutions provider Thermax Ltd posted a better-than-expected jump of 52% in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, helped by a 16% rise in sales.

Reuters BENGALURU
Thermax opens new unit at SriCity; to manufacture chillers, heat pumps

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 8:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian sustainable energy solutions provider Thermax Ltd posted a better-than-expected jump of 52% in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, helped by a 16% rise in sales.

Consolidated net profit rose to 1.56 billion rupees ($19.08 million) for the three months ended March 31, from 1.03 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on an average, had expected a profit of 1.52 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Meanwhile, Thermax saw a decline of 34%, or 22.54 billion rupees, in its order book in the quarter as the corresponding quarter a year ago had included two significantly large orders.

In March, Thermax had signed an agreement with Fortescue Future Industries to explore green hydrogen projects in India; with this foray, the company's green solutions segment contributed 28% to the order book.

Revenue from operations rose to 23.11 billion rupees, helped by its industrial infra segment that deals in engineering for power plants, which registered a healthy momentum and grew nearly 18%, benefiting from a softening in commodity prices.

Also Read

India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency

Success of climate crisis will in part depend on India's decisions: US

India's economy already 10% more energy efficient than G20 average: IEA

President Biden offers $450 mn for clean energy projects at coal mines

JSW Energy arm bags two battery energy storage system projects from SECI

India saw only 100 deals valued at $5 bn in April, 47% dip in deal volumes

Future Retail receives bids from 6 applicants in bankruptcy resolution

Quickly provide engines for grounded fleet: IndiGo asks Pratt & Whitney

Dish TV EGM on June 9 to appoint new directors on creditors' call

Goldman Sachs slashes Adani's stakes from ESG funds following allegations

The company's board also declared a dividend of 10 rupees per share.

Thermax shares had risen 16.5% during the quarter ended March and climbed 23.6% so far this year.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Thermax

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Thermax Q4 Results

First Published: May 17 2023 | 8:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Thermax beats Q4 profit expectations on back of strong sales growth

Thermax opens new unit at SriCity; to manufacture chillers, heat pumps
2 min read

India saw only 100 deals valued at $5 bn in April, 47% dip in deal volumes

Deals, mergers,
2 min read

Burger King's India operator posts bigger loss as costs of essentials rise

Burger King India Ltd. surged 131% on its first day of trading. (Photo: Bloomberg)
2 min read

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma's pre-tax profit falls 8% on govt pricing caps

GlaxoSmithKline, gsk
2 min read

Future Retail receives bids from 6 applicants in bankruptcy resolution

Future Retail
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Future Retail
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg case: SC grants Sebi time till August 14 to submit report

sebi
2 min read
Premium

A year after listing, LIC scorecard lacks lustre; new biz premium down 50%

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

KFC-operator India's Devyani's profit falls on expenses, demand slowdown

KFC-operator India's Devyani's profit falls on expenses, demand slowdown
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon