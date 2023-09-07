Thomas Cook India, NPCI to launch RuPay prepaid forex card for Indians

Travel and forex services company Thomas Cook (India) on Thursday said it has partnered with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch a RuPay prepaid forex card for Indians travelling to the UAE as a pilot.

"We are bullish about our forex card business and I am delighted to partner with NPCI for the upcoming launch of our pioneering RuPay prepaid forex card.

"This unique Made in India initiative will go live with UAE as the pilot destination, followed by a phase wise global rollout," Thomas Cook (India) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Iyer said in a statement.

Thomas Cook RuPay card will be offering many benefits, including Thomas Cook travel vouchers worth Rs 13,900, lounge access at International Airports in India, free ATM withdrawal, free replacement on loss of card, complimentary insurance cover and more, he added.

NPCI said, "We extend gratitude to our partners, Thomas Cook and Card91, for their collaborative efforts in crafting and developing this rewarding card.

"As travel demand returns to normal, Indian tourists will soon have access to a myriad of enticing benefits and rewards offered by this card. Our goal with the RuPay Forex card is to create an unparalleled end-to-end consumer experience for Indian travellers," NPCI added.

