Larsen & Toubro wins multi-billion-dollar order from Saudi Aramco

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has won a multi-billion dollars’ worth contract from Saudi Aramco, according to people in the know. A Middle East business intelligence website pegged the combined value of the order win at $3.9 billion.

According to MEED (formerly Middle East Economic Digest), a Middle East business intelligence website, L&T is one of the three contractors to win different packages for Saudi Aramco’s $10 billion worth expansion at its Jafurah unconventional gas production project in Saudi Arabia. L&T is the selected contractor for package one worth $ 2.9 billion and package three worth $1 billion of the project, according to the MEED report.

“L&T has won the project from Aramaco,” confirmed a person in the know, without divulging the value details on the project win. At a combined value of $ 3.9 billion (Rs 32,455 crore at Rs 83.22/$), this would be one of the largest order wins for L&T in recent times in value terms. To put the size of the latest order win in context, for the full three-month period ending June 2023, L&T reported total order wins worth Rs 65,520 crore.

The street responded favourably to the news with L&T shares hitting a new high of Rs 2,854.95 in intra-day trade on the BSE before closing at Rs 2,847.05, 4.26 per cent up from its previous day close even as an official announcement for the order remains pending. Also, for the first time ever, L&T's market capitalisation crossed the Rs 4 trillion mark. In intra-day trade, it scaled a high of Rs 4,01,446 crore before closing at Rs 4,00,195.22 crore.

L&T stopped disclosing the value of its individual order wins starting 2019, restricting it to a range between significant and mega, where mega refers to more than Rs 7,000 crore as value. So far in 2023, L&T has announced two projects in the mega category – a package for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project and multiple hydrocarbon contracts from an undisclosed client from the Middle East.

Other historic project wins declared by L&T in the mega category include works for South West Gas Fields Development Project by Sonatrach in Algeria, Oil & Gas Subsea Project for ONGC, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India’s expansion projects in India and other hydrocarbon projects from Saudi Arabia.

The Middle East continues to be a major source of order wins for India's largest engineering firm. As of June 2023, about a quarter of L&T’s Rs 4.12 trillion orderbook were works originating from this region, largely related to renewable energy and the hydrocarbon segment.