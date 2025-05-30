Friday, May 30, 2025 | 10:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Thomas Cook teams up with Muthoot Forex for wider payments reach

Thomas Cook teams up with Muthoot Forex for wider payments reach

The partnership brings Thomas Cook's Borderless Travel and Study Buddy cards to Muthoot's 7,000-branch network, expanding access to forex solutions across India

Thomas Cook India Group

“Our alliance with The Muthoot Group leverages our powerful synergies — combining our expertise in travel and foreign exchange with Muthoot’s extensive network across India’s tier I to IV source markets,” said Deepesh Varma

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Travel company Thomas Cook on Friday announced a strategic partnership with Muthoot Forex — the foreign exchange division of the Muthoot Group — to expand the reach of its Borderless Travel and Study Buddy cards.
   
Through this collaboration, both prepaid forex cards will now be available across Muthoot’s extensive network of over 7,000 branches, including 43 full-fledged forex branches across India’s metros, mini-metros, and tier II to tier IV source markets, the travel company said in a release. 
   
“Our alliance with The Muthoot Group leverages our powerful synergies — combining our expertise in travel and foreign exchange with Muthoot’s extensive network across India’s tier I to IV source markets,” said Deepesh Varma, Executive Vice President, Foreign Exchange, Thomas Cook India. “Through this partnership, we aim to bring our Borderless Travel and Study Buddy cards closer to consumers across India’s metros and regional markets, making international travel and study abroad even more convenient and accessible.”
 
 

More From This Section

LTIMindree CEO & MD Debashis Chatterjee

Debashis Chatterjee retires, Venu Lambu named CEO & MD of LTIMindtree

Gautam Adani, Adani

Adani commits $15-20 billion annual capex over the next five years

indigo airlines, indigo

Will exit Turkish aircraft lease in three months, IndiGo tells DGCA

Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd to raise Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs as profit surges in Q4

Adani Group

Adani Energy Solutions bags ₹1,600 cr transmission project in Maharashtra

Topics : Thomas Cook (India) Muthoot Finance Forex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon