Home / Companies / News / Debashis Chatterjee retires; Venu Lambu named CEO & MD of LTIMindtree

Debashis Chatterjee retires; Venu Lambu named CEO & MD of LTIMindtree

Chatterjee, who led the firm through its merger and growth phase, will be succeeded by Venu Lambu, former CEO of Randstad Digital, effective 31 May 2025

LTIMindree CEO & MD Debashis Chatterjee

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT services firm LTIMindtree today announced that Debashis Chatterjee, chief executive officer and managing director, has opted to retire due to personal reasons. The announcement was made at the firm’s 29th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday.
 
The current CEO-designate, Venu Lambu, has been appointed as the new CEO and MD with effect from 31 May 2025.
 
“As I reflect on my journey with LTIMindtree, I am filled with humility and pride. Leading this organisation from its formative days has been an honour, and I take immense satisfaction in the foundations we've built for future success. I am confident that, under Venu's capable leadership, LTIMindtree will continue to thrive and reach new milestones,” said Chatterjee in a statement.
 
 
Chatterjee joined Mindtree as CEO and MD in 2019, and continued in that role following the merger with L&T Infotech in 2022. Post-merger, he remained CEO and MD of the merged entity.
 
“Under his leadership, LTIMindtree became India’s sixth-largest IT services firm by revenue, effectively integrating the strengths of both legacy organisations to enhance service offerings and drive innovation,” the company said in a statement. 

S. N. Subrahmanyan, chairman, LTIMindtree, said: “It is with deep appreciation that we bid farewell to Debashis Chatterjee, whose leadership has been instrumental in propelling LTIMindtree to new heights. He is a fantastic person with immense knowledge and intellectual depth. It was a pleasure to work with him. We are grateful for his invaluable contributions and wish him continued success in all his future endeavours.”
 
Chatterjee has been working with Lambu for a seamless leadership transition since the beginning of this year.
 
Before rejoining LTIMindtree, Lambu served as CEO of Randstad Digital, the $3 billion digital arm of Randstad. He is not new to the company, having previously worked with LTIMindtree between 2020 and 2023, where he led global markets.
 

First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

