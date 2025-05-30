Friday, May 30, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Vedanta Ltd to raise Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs as profit surges in Q4

Vedanta Ltd to raise Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs as profit surges in Q4

Mining major Vedanta Ltd reported a 154.4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,483 crore in the March quarter driven by lower production costs and higher volumes

Vedanta

Speaking with PTI, Vedanta CFO Ajay Goel said, "We are on track to finish (the demerger) by the second quarter end." | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd on Friday said the committee of directors has approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via issuance of debentures.

The committee approved issuance of 5 lakh unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable NCDs of face value of Rs 1 lakh each on a private placement basis, as per a regulatory filing by Vedanta.

"The duly authorised committee of directors at its meeting held today... has considered and approved the issuance of unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis... aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore," the filing said.

The issue will be listed on the BSE.

 

Mining major Vedanta Ltd reported a 154.4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,483 crore in the March quarter driven by lower production costs and higher volumes.

Also Read

Vedanta

Vedanta shares climb 2% after NCLAT stays NLCT order rejecting demerger

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Biswa

Assam CM Sarma urges Vedanta, ITC to fast-track ₹5.18 trn investments

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta chairman

Vedanta Chairman Agarwal calls for safeguard duty on aluminium imports

The shares of aluminium manufacturers rallied on Monday on the back of a sharp rise in the price of the lightweight metal over the weekend, following China's announcement that it will withdraw export tax rebate for the commodity.

Metal stocks in focus: What should investors do amid global uncertainty?

Vedanta

Global consulting firms keen to back Vedanta's $20 bn expansion projects

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,369 crore in the year-ago period.

The income of the company during the January-March period rose to Rs 41,216 crore from Rs 36,093 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta had said in a BSE filing.

As on March 31, 2025, the company's gross debt stood at Rs 73,853 crore.

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd expects to complete the demerger of its businesses by the September-end, according to a top company official.

Speaking with PTI, Vedanta CFO Ajay Goel said, "We are on track to finish (the demerger) by the second quarter end."  Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading natural resources, critical minerals, energy, and technology companies spanning across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan with significant operations in sectors like oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore and steel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adani Group

Adani Energy Solutions bags ₹1,600 cr transmission project in Maharashtra

LTIMindree CEO & MD Debashis Chatterjee

Debashis Chatterjee retires; Venu Lambu named CEO & MD of LTIMindtree

PremiumAir India

Perishables fuel Air India's cargo growth amid cold chain overhaul

Mumbai Airport

Adani's Mumbai airport faces backlash from IndiGo, Air India over deposits

PremiumHyundai Motor India, Hyundai Motor

Chennai to become Hyundai's largest export hub outside South Korea

Topics : Vedanta NCDs Vedanta Ltd Mining industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon