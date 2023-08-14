Confirmation

Fund managers evince interest in Adani Group shares: ICICI Securities

Exposure remains less than 3% in most companies

Adani Group, Adani

Photo: Bloomberg

Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 8:02 PM IST
Mutual funds (MFs) are starting to warm up to Adani Group stocks as uncertainties fade to some extent. Select stocks from the group have featured in the top 10 most-bought large-cap stocks by MFs in the past two months (June and July), according to data shared by ICICI Securities.

In June, extensive buying was seen in Adani Green, Adani Transmission, and Adani Enterprises (AEL). The buying in AEL continued in July, along with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ). As a result, the number of AEL stocks held by MFs surged by 32 per cent in the past two months.

The MF exposure to Adani Group shares has risen in the last quarter, but it still remains very low. At the end of June 2023, MFs owned just 1.18 per cent of AEL, slightly higher than the 0.87 per cent holding in March 2023.

In APSEZ, the shareholding came down from 3 per cent to 2.7 per cent during the period.

Except for cement companies — Ambuja and ACC — MFs’ exposure to other firms was less than 1 per cent at the end of June.

The MF exposure data includes holdings of both active and passive funds.

Except for Quant MF offerings, active MF schemes had almost no allocation to Adani shares even before the Hindenburg crisis engulfed the conglomerate at the end of January 2023. After the crisis, even Quant MF schemes sold off their holdings.

Shopping across sectors
Stock MoM rise in number of shares (%) Value of holding (in crore)
UPL 17.5 2812
Adani Enterprises 12.8 3746
JSW Steel 10.7 4748
Tata Power 10 2566
Adani Ports 9.6 4992
DLF 8.3 4801
Coal India 7.9 15125
HDFC Life 7.9 6186
Godrej Consumer 7.6 4811
Bajaj Auto 7.5 5617
     
Value of holding as on July 31 | Source: ICICI Securities

Topics : mutual fund sector Adani Group ICICI Securities

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

