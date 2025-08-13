Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 12:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Imperial Blue deal: Tilaknagar seeks ₹2,000 crore debt from foreign banks

Imperial Blue deal: Tilaknagar seeks ₹2,000 crore debt from foreign banks

Tilaknagar Industries is in talks with global banks to raise ₹2,000 crore in debt to help fund its ₹4,150 crore purchase of the Imperial Blue whisky brand from Pernod Ricard

whisky, alcohol

The debt is expected to carry an interest rate between 11 per cent and 12 per cent. (Photo/Freepik)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tilaknagar Industries, known for its Mansion House brandy, is working with major global banks to raise fresh debt as it moves ahead with one of India’s largest recent liquor deals, The Economic Times reported. 
The company is in talks with Standard Chartered, JP Morgan, and Nomura to raise about ₹2,000 crore in local-currency debt to part-finance its ₹4,150 crore purchase of the Imperial Blue whisky brand from Pernod Ricard SA, the news report said.
 

Debt pricing and structure

• The debt is expected to carry an interest rate between 11 per cent and 12 per cent
• Avendus Capital is arranging the financing
 
• Planned debt will follow a ₹2,296 crore equity and warrant sale earlier this year at ₹382 per share, with participation from promoters and existing investors

Also Read

Tilaknagar Industries

Tilaknagar Industries rallies 7% post Q1 nos; should you buy, sell or hold?

stock market trading

Stocks to Watch today, August 12: Hindalco, IHCL, Bata India, Astral

Tilaknagar Industries

Tilaknagar Industries shares hit life-high on Imperial Blue business deal

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Tilaknagar Industries to acquire Imperial Blue business for 412.6 mn euro

Liquor

Liquor stock zooms 119% from April low; nears new high post clarification

• Tilaknagar initially considered higher-cost credit fund loans
• After raising equity, the company sought cheaper financing from foreign banks instead   
 

Deal details

* The Imperial Blue acquisition is being executed as a slump sale
* It values the business at ₹4,150 crore, including:
* ₹700 crore in normalised working capital
* ₹282 crore in deferred consideration, payable in FY30
* The deal covers Imperial Blue and related brands and assets in India
 

Tilaknagar’s turnaround story

Tilaknagar Industries underwent a debt restructuring with Edelweiss ARC in 2020. It became net debt-free in September 2024, supported by: 
• A 10-year manufacturing pact with Pernod Ricard in Maharashtra
• Multiple capital raises since 2021, totalling over ₹310 crore
• The Edelweiss ARC repayment was funded using cash reserves and a term loan from Kotak Mahindra Bank
 

Recent investment in craft spirits

Earlier this month, Tilaknagar invested ₹10.66 crore in Spaceman Spirits Lab (SSL), the maker of premium craft spirits. This includes: 
• ₹9.15 crore as part of a previously agreed ₹13.15 crore investment under a September 2024 deal
• ₹1.51 crore to acquire shares from early SSL shareholders
• With this, Tilaknagar’s stake in SSL rises from 12.98 per cent to 21.36 per cent on a fully diluted basis.

More From This Section

Renewable energy, climate

ACME Solar arm gets ₹3,184 cr REC funding for 280 MW renewable project

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

Maruti Suzuki India bets on SUVs to offset small car sales slowdown

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi bans Wadhawan brothers for five years in DHFL fund diversion case

Mercedes-Benz India managing director and chief executive officer Santosh Iyer

Bulk of Mercedes-Benz cars in India are E20 compliant: MD Santosh Iyer

Reliance Q4FY25 earnings preview, RIL Q4 2025 results date, Reliance Industries analyst estimates, RIL consolidated revenue forecast, Reliance net profit estimate Q4FY25, Reliance Retail EBITDA forecast, retail sector

Top 300 business families generate ₹7,100 crore daily: Hurun list

Topics : Tilaknagar Industries Pernod Ricard Whisky BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsPaytm Stock TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon