Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 11:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tilaknagar Industries shares hit life-high on Imperial Blue business deal

Tilaknagar Industries shares hit life-high on Imperial Blue business deal

Tilaknagar Industries shares hit a life-high after it announced the acquisition of Imperial Blue business division

Tilaknagar Industries Q3 results: PAT grows 78.3% to Rs 43.8 crore

Tilaknagar Industries

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Tilaknagar Industries rose nearly 5 per cent to a fresh record high on Thursday after it announced the acquisition of Imperial Blue business division for an enterprise value of ₹4,150 crore. 
 
The breweries and distilleries stock rose as much as 4.9 per cent during the day to a life-high of ₹496.5 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 1 per cent higher at ₹479 apiece, compared to a 0.02 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:40 AM. 
 
Shares of the company advanced for teh ninth straight session and are up nearly 45 per cent in the process. The counter has risen 12 per cent this year, compared to a 6.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Tilaknagar Industries has a total market capitalisation of ₹9,240.07 crore.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates
 

Tilaknagar Industries to acquire Imperial Blue business 

The company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Imperial Blue business division from Pernod Ricard India via slump sale for a lump-sum consideration of 412.6 million euro (approximately ₹4,150 crore as on date), according to an exchange filing. The consideration includes a deferred payment of ₹282 crore, to be paid four years after the closure of the transaction.
 
Imperial Blue will act as Tilaknagar Industries’ launchpad for a significant whisky premiumisation journey, enabling the company to build a strong whisky portfolio across premium price points. “We’re excited to build on Imperial Blue’s strong foundation and take it to new heights,” Amit Dahanukar, chairman and managing director of Tilaknagar Industries said.

Also Read

Life insurance corporation, LIC

Govt to pocket ₹7.3k-cr dividend from insurance behemoth LIC; details here

bull markets, markets

This smallcap steelmaker share skyrockets 19%; what's behind the rally?

Infosys

Infosys shares slip even after Q1 beat; Here's why investors are wary

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

This IT stock rises 2% even as Nifty IT falls 1%; check all details here

PremiumIndian equities, Sensex, Nifty, Trump tariff threat, HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS, market decline, trade tensions, FPI selling, earnings season

IEX tanks 15%: Brokerages decode what CERC's nod to 'market coupling' mean

 
Imperial Blue is the third-largest whisky brand in India by volume, with over 25 years of brand heritage. The underlying business reported revenue of Rs 3,067 crore for the year ended March 2025, the company said in its release.
 
The transaction is subject to approval from the Competition Commission of India, with closure anticipated in about six months from the signing of the definitive agreement. 

Clarification in Andhra liquor scam

Shares of Tilaknagar saw some selling pressure on Monday, amid media reports that it is among a dozen alcohol firms that have been named in Andhra Pradesh liquor scam. However, the company said that it has not received any communication or information to this effect from any regulatory authority or enforcement agency, to date. 

About Tilaknagar Industries

Tilaknagar Industries (TI) is one of India’s leading alcoholic beverage companies.  The company has over the years transformed in to a major player in the India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) industry having a manufacturing footprint of 19 units across 12 states. 

More From This Section

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 200 pts; SMIDs slip; IEX sinks 10%, Coforge 5%, Infosys 1%

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Smallcap auto stock soars 20%; zooms 216% thus far in CY25. Do you own?

stock market trading

Supreme Petrochem slips over 2% on weak Q1 results; profit tanks 34% YoY

PremiumCoforge

Coforge shares drop 6% post Q1 earnings;should you buy the dip?

ipo market listing share market

Aditya Infotech sets IPO price band at ₹640-675; check key details here

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Tilaknagar Industries Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon