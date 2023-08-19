Titan buys additional 27.1% stake in CaratLane for Rs 4,621 crore

Also Read Titan's plan to acquire remaining stake in CaratLane reaches an impasse Titan Q4 net profit up 50% to Rs 734 crore, dividend of Rs 10 declared Tata Electronic plans to bolster presence in electronics, semiconductor biz Tata Cliq gets new CEO as Tata Digital reshuffles management Titan Company's revenue grows by 25% YoY in January-March quarter Tata Group owned Titan Co to pay $560 million to raise stake in CaratLane Ex-wife charged with murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan Alibaba ecommerce arm to hire 2,000 graduates as Big Tech crackdown eases X to remove the ability for users to block other accounts, says Elon Musk Adani group firms' m-cap rises by Rs 45,200 crore to one-month high

Titan Company Limited on Saturday announced that it will buy an additional 27.1 per cent stake in CaratLane, for a total consideration of Rs 4,621 crore.Upon completion of the deal, Titan will hold 98.28 per cent of equity in CaratLane—a private company engaged in the manufacture and sale of jewellery.Titan first invested in CaratLane in 2016 and held about 71 per cent stake in the company. It is now buying the additional stake from founder Mithun Sacheti and his family.“Having dreamt of making beautiful jewellery accessible and affordable to all, I am immensely proud of what we have collectively achieved at CaratLane in the past 15 years. Looking into the future, there couldn't be a more ideal destination for CaratLane than Titan and the esteemed Tata Group who will provide the perfect opportunities for CaratLane to continue to grow from strength to strength,” said Sacheti.Commenting on the announcement, C K Venkataraman, managing director, Titan, said,"Titan has always prided itself in building strong brands. We have great faith in the India Consumer story and believe that the growth journey of CaratLane has only begun and has a long way to go. We thank Mithun Sacheti for having jointly built a customer-centric brand that all of us in Tata Group can be proud of and wish him continued success in his future endeavours.”The deal is expected to be completed by 31 October, 2023. CaratLane had recorded a turnover of Rs 2,177 crore in FY22-23.