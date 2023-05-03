The company's revenue from operations rose 33 per cent during the period to Rs 9,704 crore from Rs 7,276 crore in FY22. The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 37 per cent to Rs 1,053 crore in the quarter. Moreover, the EBIT margins were at 12 per cent.

Titan on Wednesday reported a 50 per cent rise in its profit after tax (PAT) in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, to Rs 734 crore from Rs 491 crore in the same quarter in FY22. The board of directors of the company also recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per share, according to the BSE filing of the company.