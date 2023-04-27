close

Torrent Power incorporates two wholly-owned subsidiaries TU9, TU13

TU9 is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on April 26, 2023 and is yet commence its business operations

Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
Torrent Power on Thursday said it has incorporated two wholly-owned subsidiaries -- Torrent Urja 9 Pvt Ltd (TU9) and Torrent Urja 13 Pvt Ltd (TU13) -- for carrying out business in the power sector including renewables.

"Company has incorporated a WOS (wholly owned subsidiary) namely 'Torrent Urja 9 Private Limited' (TU9) on April 26, 2023," a BSE filing said.

TU9 is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on April 26, 2023 and is yet commence its business operations.

It stated that the TU9 is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

TU9 is incorporated with an objective to carry on the business of generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, procurement, sale, trading, import, export or otherwise deal in all forms of electrical power and energy including non-conventional and renewable sources of energy.

TU9 has 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each with paid up share capital of Rs 1,00,000.

Another BSE filing stated that the Company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary namely 'Torrent Urja 13 Private Limited' on April 26, 2023.

TU13 is incorporated with the objective to carry on the business of generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, procurement, sale, trading, import, export or otherwise deal in all forms of electrical power and energy including non-conventional and renewable sources of energy.

TU13 has 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each with paid up share capital of Rs 1,00,000.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 7:59 PM IST

