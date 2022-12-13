Adani Transmission incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Cooling Sol

on Tuesday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Cooling Solutions Ltd.

According to a regulatory filing, the subsidiary was incorporated on Monday with an initial authorised and paid up share capital of Rs 1,00,000 each, for the purpose of carrying on District Cooling System business.

The entity will commence its business operations in due course, it added.

