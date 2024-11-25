Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / TotalEnergies to hold back any fresh investment in Adani Group companies

TotalEnergies to hold back any fresh investment in Adani Group companies

The French major said it will take relevant actions to protect its interests in AGEL

Gautam Adani, Adani

Gandhinagar: In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 file photo, Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani speaks during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, in Gandhinagar. (Photo: PTI)

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

French energy major TotalEnergies on Monday said that until the bribery accusations against individuals in the Adani Group and their consequences are clarified, it will not make any new financial contributions as part of its investments in Adani Group companies.
 
In its statement, the company said TotalEnergies has learnt through public announcements made by US authorities of the indictment of certain individual Adani Group executives in relation to an alleged corruption scheme linked to the business of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL).
 
In accordance with its code of conduct, TotalEnergies rejects corruption in any form, the statement said.
 
 
As of September, TotalEnergies' investments in Adani Green Energy and its joint ventures stood at a total commitment of $3.2 billion.
 
The French major said it will take relevant actions to protect its interests in AGEL.
 
"TotalEnergies, which is neither targeted nor involved in the facts described in the indictment, will take all relevant actions to protect its interests as a minority (19.75 per cent) shareholder of AGEL and as a joint-venture partner (50 per cent) in project companies with AGEL," the company said.

More From This Section

Coal India

Coal India floats tender seeking bids from private players for e-auction

Gautam Adani, Adani

Here's all you need to know about Adani's US SEC bribery indictment

quick commerce, ecommerce, online delivery, quick delivery

Amazon India advances qcom venture 'Tez' launch, likely by late Dec

Amazon

Amazon scam: Karnataka HC rejects plea to quash FIR in Rs 69 lakh case

Visalakshi Chandramouli, managing partner, Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II currently planning for third fund

 
TotalEnergies also stated that its investments in Adani entities were undertaken in full compliance with applicable laws and its own internal governance processes, following due diligence and representations made by the sellers.
 
"In particular, TotalEnergies was not made aware of the existence of an investigation into the alleged corruption scheme," the statement said.
 
In January 2021, TotalEnergies acquired a minority interest in the listed company Adani Green Energy Limited, in which it now owns a 19.75 per cent stake.
 
TotalEnergies also holds a 50 per cent stake in three joint ventures operating renewable assets: AGEL23 in 2020, AREL9 in 2023, and AREL64 in 2024.

Also Read

Paytm

Zomato, ATGL, Paytm: Should you buy these stocks as NSE approves F&O entry?

Stock Market, Market

Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, Adani Wilmar, REC, Adani Total, Canara Bank

adani

Adani Group starts India's biggest hydrogen blending in natural gas project

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Adani Total Gas share up 7% on securing $375 mn funding to expand CGD biz

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, Adani Total, Max Health, IIFL Finance, APSEZ

Topics : Adani Total SA Adani Group Gautam Adani SEC indictment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon