Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II currently planning for third fund

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II currently planning for third fund

In 2023-24, TCHF II investments delivered 1.7 million direct health beneficiaries, 41 new jobs for every $1 million invested

Visalakshi Chandramouli, managing partner, Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II

Visalakshi Chandramouli, managing partner, Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II (TCHF), which has deployed 90 per cent of its $130 mn fund corpus, is currently firming up its plans for Fund III.
 
In 2023-24, TCHF II investments delivered 1.7 million direct health beneficiaries, 41 new jobs for every $1 million invested.
 
Speaking to Business Standard, Visalakshi Chandramouli, managing partner, Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II said, “TCHF II has committed around 90 per cent of its Fund II and is currently firming up its plans for Fund III. Meanwhile, TCHF along with co-investors is continuing to build its investment pipeline and is actively scouting opportunities across its core sub-segments of healthcare delivery, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.”
 
 
She added that TCHF I has successfully exited seven investments namely Sai Lifesciences, Shriji Polymers, Intas Biopharmaceuticals, Konverge Healthcare, Lokmanya Hospitals, Amanta Healthcare and Sparsh Nephrocare.
 
On an average the fund has made 2-2.5x returns on their investment.
 
TCHF has raised over $200 million across the two fund vintages – TCHF I (2012) and TCHF II (2022).

More From This Section

Adani Group

Adani Group assures 'enough cash flows' amid US allegations fallout

Gautam Adani

Adani indictment may test Trump's desire to keep India in US orbit

adani

Adani bond prices hit one-yr low as investors weigh US bribery allegations

Gautam Adani

US SEC indictment of Adani jolts Asia's offshore bond market revival

Gautam Adani, Adani

US development agency assessing ramifications on Adani's Sri Lanka project

 
The fund is sponsored by Tata Capital Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Sons Limited. Across both the funds, TCHF I and TCHF II have invested in 18 companies and have successfully exited seven companies so far.
 
Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II has so far invested in 9 companies, including Linux Laboratories, Sakar Healthcare, Orbicular Pharmaceuticals Technologies, Atulaya Healthcare, Anderson Diagnostics, Deeptek, Apex Kidney Care, Mumbai Oncocare Centre, and Noble Plus Pharmacy and Skin Care.
 
Chandramouli said that TCHF II continues to be a catalyst for meaningful change, addressing India's critical healthcare needs. She added that on average, the fund is looking for investments which will make a social impact by addressing any unmet need in disease areas, or in terms of technological solutions. For example, TCHF II-invested companies like Apex Kidney Care and Anderson Diagnostics are working in public-private-partnership projects in several states as they work in areas of dialysis service providers and diagnostics.
 
TCHF has also invested in contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) or pharma companies focussed on specialty products, or those who are focussing on emerging market exports.
 
In 2023-24, TCHF II investments have created 1.7 million direct health beneficiaries, which is an 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, besides creating 41 new jobs for every $1 million invested. Chandramouli said that the target was to create 26 new jobs for every $1 million invested.
 
Around 6,350 employees work across 9 Fund II portfolio companies, and there has been a 30 per cent Y-o-Y increase in women employees. Currently, women employed account for 27 per cent of TCHF portfolio workforce.
 
In FY24, TCHF portfolio companies operated a total of 300 healthcare facilities, and delivered over 160 million product and services volumes addressing the need gap in the healthcare sector today. 
 

Also Read

BFSI

NBFCs don't need bank status to succeed, say top leaders at BFSI Summit

Merger, M&A

Tata Capital, Tata Motors Finance merger receives RBI's approval

cci

CCI clears proposed merger of Tata Motors Finance into Tata Capital

Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited

Tata Capital Housing Finance to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore via NCDs

Tata Motors

Tata Motors Fin to merge with Tata Capital via NCLT scheme of arrangement

Topics : Tata Capital Tata Capital Services India healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon