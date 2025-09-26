Friday, September 26, 2025 | 02:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TPREL, Bank of Baroda partner to provide solar financing for MSMEs

TPREL, Bank of Baroda partner to provide solar financing for MSMEs

The financing scheme offers a rate of interest starting from 7.75 per cent, collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 crore

Various renewable energy companies have tie-ups with banks to offer lending facilities for solar adoptions.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has signed an agreement with public lender Bank of Baroda to offer financing solutions to MSMEs and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) units for solar equipment and projects.

Under this partnership, Bank of Baroda will extend financial assistance to borrowers purchasing solar equipment and projects of up to 10 MW capacity through TPREL or its authorised partners, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The financing scheme offers a rate of interest starting from 7.75 per cent, collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 crore, Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) coverage and flexible repayment tenure of up to 120 months.

 

As of August 2025, TPREL has completed over 2.49 lakh rooftop solar installations, achieving a cumulative capacity exceeding 3.6 GWp.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bank of Baroda MSMEs solar power Tata Power

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

