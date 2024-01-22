Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Trademark infringement: SC directs 'London Pride' to consider new packaging

The legal battle over alleged infringement of trademark of the whisky brands witnessed an unusual sight in the Supreme Court on January 5 as liquor bottles were placed before the country's top court

trademark

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday directed a Madhya Pradesh-based company which manufactures and sells whisky under the trade mark 'London Pride' to inform if it was willing to change the trade dress and colour of its product as they were similar to liquor major Pernod Ricard India Pvt Ltd's 'Blenders Pride' and 'Imperial Blue' whisky.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud asked senior advocate S Muralidhar, appearing for brand 'London Pride', to seek instructions and inform it about the company's response by the next date of hearing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Why have you ('London Pride') adopted the same trade dress and colour and all? Get instructions on whether you will change the trade dress and colour (visual appearance of a product)," the bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.
The apex court said it will hear arguments on the issue of trademark dispute on names at the next hearing.
The legal battle over the alleged infringement of trademark of the whisky brands witnessed an unusual sight in the Supreme Court on January 5 as liquor bottles were placed before the country's highest court.
The top court was hearing a plea by liquor major Pernod Ricard India Pvt Ltd, which manufactures and sells 'Blenders Pride' and 'Imperial Blue' whisky, against last November's verdict of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
Pernod Ricard had approached the high court against an order passed by the commercial court, Indore, which rejected its application for issuance of temporary injunction. The firm had alleged infringement of their trade mark.
It told the high court it had registered the trade mark in respect of 'Blenders Pride' and 'Imperial Blue' and also has registered trade mark in respect of Seagram's, which is their house mark and appears on their products sold under various brands.
It alleged that JK Enterprises has imitated their trade mark and is manufacturing and selling its whisky under the trade mark 'London Pride'.
The high court had dismissed Pernod Ricard's plea, saying the trial court had not committed any error in holding that no similarity was found in the mark of JK Enterprises which can be said to be such imitation of Pernod Ricard's trade mark.

Also Read

Demand for Indian single malt catching up with rivals from Scotland

India's Indri whisky awarded world's best single malt; all you need to know

A rare 1926 Macallan whisky sold for a record price at a Sotheby auction

From weddings to fancy distilleries, Asia taking over world's whisky market

Raising the bar: How Indian whisky brands are making a splash in West

Hero MotoCorp partners with CG Motors to expand operations in Nepal

Persistent Systems aims to expand margins, to hire fewer freshers

Ram mandir inauguration: SpiceJet offers bookings starting at Rs 1,622

Air India begins commercial operations of wide-body A350 aircraft

Tata Motors to commence EV production at Sanand plant from April 2024

Pernod Ricard had argued before the high court that 'Pride' was the most essential and distinctive component of the mark 'Blenders Pride' which they have been using since 1995.
The firm had said they were also using another mark 'Imperial Blue' since 1997 and are selling whisky under the same in distinctive label, packaging and trade dress.
"The plaintiffs (Pernod Ricard) acquired knowledge that defendant is selling London Pride whisky which is deceptively similar to its Blenders Pride trade mark. The whisky of defendant is being sold by putting label, using packaging, getup and trade dress deceptively similar to Imperial Blue," the high court had noted in its verdict.
The other side had said they were manufacturing and selling liquor in the brand name of 'London Pride' in Madhya Pradesh and the trademark 'London Pride' was entirely different in name, style and composition from any of the earlier registered trademarks.
The counsel appearing for the other side had argued before the high court that the overall comparison of the trademarks unmistakably showed that there was no similarity in them which may cause any confusion in the mind of a consumer while purchasing the whisky.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Trademark Whisky Liquor firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE UpdatesPran Pratishtha at Ram MandirLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir WishesPran Pratishtha ScheduleAyodhya Donation Advantage.IND vs ENG TestsRam Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon