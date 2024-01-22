Air India begins commercial operations of wide-body A350 aircraft

Private carrier Air India on Monday commenced the commercial operations of its first wide-body A350 aircraft with a flight taking off for Chennai from the Mumbai airport.
The 316-seater A350-900 aircraft has a three-class cabin configuration with 28 private business suites with full-flat beds, 24 premium economy and 264 economy seats.
"Air India flight AI-589 took off from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday for Chennai, with a full-capacity load of passengers," the airline said in a statement.
The aircraft will initially fly on domestic routes -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai -- for crew familiarisation and regulatory compliance.
It will later be deployed for long-haul flights to destinations across continents, strengthening Air India's growing wide-body fleet, comprising its own and recently leased aircraft, the airline said.
The first of Air India's own 20 Airbus A350-900 aircraft, registered VT-JRA, arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport late last month from Airbus' Toulouse manufacturing facility in France.
The induction of the A350 in Air India's fleet is a part of the airline's 470 new aircraft order that it placed early last year.
