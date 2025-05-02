Friday, May 02, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Triton Logistics aims to grow turnover to ₹500 crore in 2 to 3 years

Apart from that, the company is putting a lot of effort into digitalisation and that's a major area where Triton Logistics & Maritime is investing heavily

There are three to four industries where the company is strategically focused, the CEO said. | File Image

Triton Logistics & Maritime is aiming to increase its turnover to Rs 500 crore from the current Rs 150 crore in the next two to three years, its CEO Jitendra Srivastava said on Friday.

"Triton is still in a very early stage. Right now, we're touching around Rs 150 crore in turnover. The aim is to scale this up to Rs 500 crore in the next two to three years," the CEO said.

The company which specialises in freight forwarding, logistics, and global supply chain management with end-to-end solutions plans to scale up its turnover by investing into a lot of services and solutions, he said.

 

"Our business plan is focused around two main pillars - geography and industry. On one hand, we are looking at which geographies we want to expand into, on the other hand, we are identifying industries where we can deliver tailored solutions," he explained.

Apart from that, the company is putting a lot of effort into digitalisation and that's a major area where Triton Logistics & Maritime is investing heavily.

"The goal is to stay close to the business and provide solutions that are driven by technology. That's a very significant part of our growth strategy," he said.

There are three to four industries where the company is strategically focused, the CEO said.

"Pharma and healthcare is one of them. Then we are also looking at automotive components and chemicals, both dangerous (DG) and non-dangerous (non-DG)," he said.

The logistics needs of every product and every industry is different, and the company is customising its solutions accordingly.

"The US is one of our strongest and most strategic markets...The Gulf is another strategic region for us," he said. Triton Logistics & Maritime delivers expertise in end-to-end logistics and supply chain services.

