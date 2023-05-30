Tata Technologies plans to hire 1,000 women engineers to promote diversity

Global engineering and product development digital services firm Tata Technologies Ltd on Tuesday said it aims to hire over 1,000 women engineers in 2023-24 as part of its move to promote gender diversity across its workforce.

The company has launched its gender diversity-focused hiring campaign while encouraging women to join it for engineering a better world, Tata Technologies said in a statement.

Through its 'RAINBOW' programme, the company said it has focused interventions on onboarding more women and parallelly creating support frameworks for them to succeed.

Under it, there will be focused efforts towards attracting and onboarding diverse talent pool, it said adding, "The company aims to hire 1000 (plus) women engineers in FY24, to strengthen its gender diversity ratio further and has identified specific opportunities for women..

It will also focus on career growth by "grooming women leaders for tomorrow through the LeaderBridge-WINGS program, a six-month developmental intervention aimed at helping women employees develop their leadership potential further and excel in their careers", the company said.

Besides, Tata Technologies said it is creating more platforms for employee participation and dialogues "with an aim to break the bias and build a culture of inclusivity ground up".

Also Read UN commission calls for efforts to close the gender digital divide Diversity on the bench: Police, judiciary lack caste, gender multiplicity Google hit leadership diversity goal 3 yrs ahead of schedule before layoffs Corporate India focusing on gender diversity, to hire more women in 2023 Tata Steel clears path for environment-friendly coke plant at Jamshedpur Inox Wind gets 150 MW wind energy project from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd Sun Pharma, Philogen join hands to commercialise skin cancer drug in Europe Go First lessors' request to repossess planes on hold, not rejected: DGCA Shift to new norms may hamper growth, margins for Cummins India in FY24 Capital Small Finance eyes Rs 14,000 cr in FY24 on back of MSME loan growth

The company is also focussing on an enabling environment aimed at creating a conducive ecosystem and infrastructure that nurtures a diverse workforce, it added.

Tata Technologies in February last year announced that it would hire at least 1,000 more people in FY2023 than its planned recruitment of over 3,000 innovators over a 12-month period to fulfil the requirements of customers as its business growth accelerated.