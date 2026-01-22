Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TVS Emerald raises ₹425 crore in equity from IFC for housing projects

TVS Emerald raises ₹425 crore in equity from IFC for housing projects

The two upcoming projects in Chennai and Bengaluru would have a combined revenue potential of ₹4,400 crore

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 6:09 PM IST

Realty firm TVS Emerald has raised ₹425 crore in equity funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to fund its new housing projects.

TVS Emerald is part of the TVS Group.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said the investment will be used to develop two upcoming residential projects, which would be launched next fiscal in Chennai and Bengaluru as well as future projects.

The company would invest ₹136 crore in Chennai project and ₹103 crore in Bangaluru housing project. The rest will be earmarked for additional residential projects to be launched over the next two years.

The two upcoming projects in Chennai and Bengaluru would have a combined revenue potential of ₹4,400 crore.

 

TVS Emerald is engaged in the development of residential projects and self-sustaining communities, with a presence in Chennai and Bengaluru.

The company has delivered over 6 million sq ft. of residential developments and has more than 9 million sq ft currently under development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : TVS Emerald Company News Industry News

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

