Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Apple asks Delhi HC to stop CCI from seeking its financial records

Apple asks Delhi HC to stop CCI from seeking its financial records

Apple has moved the Delhi High Court to block India's antitrust watchdog from seeking its global financial records amid a probe into App Store practices

Apple

Apple argues that being forced to comply now would defeat its main legal challenge against India's ‍penalty rules | (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters NEW DELHI, Jan 22
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has asked an Indian court to stop the country's antitrust watchdog ‍from seeking its global ​financial records as part of an investigation into its app store policies, while it challenges the underlying law's validity, court papers show.

Apple is locked in a high-stakes legal battle with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), whose investigation accused ​the company of abusing its position on its app store. Apple denies the allegations.

Apple and the CCI did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The US tech giant has said it fears it could be fined up to $38 billion if the watchdog uses its global turnover calculation for penalties. It has challenged the 2024 penalty rules in an Indian court, and the matter is pending.

 

Still, the CCI pressed ahead and sought financials from Apple in a private order on December 31, and Apple has now ‌asked a Delhi High Court judge ​to direct CCI to not act against the company at this stage, and put the entire investigation on hold, according to a January 15 Apple filing which is ‍not public.

Apple argues that being forced to comply now would defeat its main legal challenge against India's ‍penalty rules, ‌which the CCI ​has defended as necessary to ‍discourage breaches by multinationals.

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to ‍hear ‍the matter ‌on January 27.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 51.7% to ₹206 cr

Sony

Sony-TCL TV joint venture: What the Bravia deal means for both firms

Orient Electric- Cloud 3 Fan

Orient Electric Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 4.4% to ₹26 crore

PhonePe

PhonePe files updated DRHP with Sebi to raise funds via OFS route

DP World

DP World to build rail-linked inland logistics hub in Madhya Pradesh

Topics : Apple antitrust law CCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDonald Trump Tariff ThreatsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDr Reddy Laboratories Share PriceDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026FIFA World Cup Visa 2026