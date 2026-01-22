PhonePe files updated DRHP with Sebi to raise funds via OFS route

Walmart-backed fintech major PhonePe has filed its updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (UDRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through a pure offer-for-sale (OFS) route.

The proposed initial public offering includes an OFS of 5.06 crore equity shares.

Existing investors, including promoter WM Digital Commerce Holdings — owned by Walmart International Holdings Inc — plan to offload 4.6 crore shares. Tiger Global and Microsoft will sell 10.39 lakh and 36.78 lakh shares, respectively.

Walmart currently holds a 71.77 per cent stake in the Bengaluru-based fintech company. General Atlantic owns 8.98 per cent, while Headstead holds a 5.73 per cent stake.

PhonePe co-founders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari hold 2.55 per cent stake each in the company.

The filing comes a day after PhonePe received Sebi’s approval for the IPO.

PhonePe is reportedly looking to raise around Rs 12,000 crore ($1.35 billion) through the OFS at a valuation of about $15 billion.

The IPO comes amid a wave of fintech listings on Indian bourses, including Paytm, MobiKwik, Infibeam Avenues and Pine Labs.

PhonePe is the market leader on India’s real-time payments platform, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), processing about 45 per cent of monthly UPI transactions. Its closest rival, Google Pay, holds around 35 per cent market share.

The company reported revenue of Rs 7,115 crore in 2024-25 (FY25), marking a 40 per cent year-on-year growth. It also turned free cash flow positive, with cash flow from operations of Rs 1,202 crore.

PhonePe continued to improve profitability during the year, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), excluding ESOP costs, more than doubling to Rs 1,477 crore from Rs 652 crore a year earlier. Adjusted profit after tax (excluding ESOP costs) more than tripled to Rs 630 crore from Rs 197 crore in the previous year.