Home / Companies / News / Orient Electric Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 4.4% to ₹26 crore

Orient Electric Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 4.4% to ₹26 crore

Orient Electric's Q3 FY26 profit dipped 4.4% to ₹25.98 crore despite an 11% rise in revenue, as expenses climbed; the company announced a ₹0.75 interim dividend

Orient Electric- Cloud 3 Fan

OEL's revenue from Lighting & Switchgear stood at ₹259.73 crore, up 7.1 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 4:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Orient Electric Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 4.37 per cent at ₹25.98 crore for the December quarter of FY26.

It had posted a net profit of ₹27.17 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing from the CKA Birla group firm Orient Electric Ltd (OEL).

However, its revenue from operations rose 11 per cent to ₹906.45 crore in the December quarter of FY26 from ₹816.82 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Its revenue from Electrical Consumer Durables increased 12.6 per cent to ₹646.72 crore in Q3 FY26 as against ₹574.33 crore a year ago.

 

OEL's revenue from Lighting & Switchgear stood at ₹259.73 crore, up 7.1 per cent.

Total expenses of OEL were at ₹864.42 crore, up 10.55 per cent in the December quarter.

OCL's total income, which includes other income, was at ₹908 crore, up 11 per cent.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, OEL informed its board in a meeting held on Thursday also approved an Interim Dividend of 75 per cent, which is ₹0.75 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each for the financial year 2025-26.

Shares of Orient Electric Ltd on Thursday were trading at ₹170.50 on BSE, up 6.86 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

