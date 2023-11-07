TVS ILP announces strategic partnership with Lingotto via stake sale

TVS Industrial and Logistics Parks (TVS ILP), a part of the TVS Mobility Group, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Lingotto, an investment management company owned by Exor N.V., the renowned global holding company with a strong track record of successful investments across diverse sectors.

This transformative partnership has been set in motion through a secondary stake sale by the existing investor, British International Investor, the United Kingdom’s development finance institution (DFI). This secondary transaction has taken place at an enterprise value of Rs 2,800 crore. As part of the deal, Lingotto will come on board with a 21 per cent shareholding in TVS ILP.

TVS ILP has been the first corporate developer leading the path in Grade-A warehousing since its inception in 2005 with facilities across India. Recognised for its unwavering commitment to excellence, TVS ILP is renowned for delivering best-in-class warehousing and logistics solutions throughout India. The company’s ultimate aim is to be the trusted leader in integrated logistics parks, offering comprehensive services tailored to clients' diverse needs. TVS ILP stands out for its exceptional project execution, ensuring prompt delivery and fostering enduring partnerships with customers. The company has a diverse clientele encompassing industry leaders in sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), fast-moving consumer durables (FMCD), e-commerce, and many others.

The company has been maintaining more than 98 per cent occupancy over its long history, with 100 per cent utilisation for the past six years, exhibiting its business prowess while holding true to its ‘Client First’ ethos.

Ravi Swaminathan, Vice-Chairman of TVS Industrial and Logistics Parks, said, “Our vision is to create tech-enabled infrastructure solutions for the warehousing and logistics parks industry. We have delivered robust growth for nearly two decades due to evolving customer demands for more sustainable and innovative products. Now is the time to bring the company to the next level by strategically investing in its future. To achieve this, we welcome Lingotto as a valued strategic partner. The Board is convinced that this action will secure the long-term success of the company and benefit all stakeholders.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ashish Kaushik, a partner at Lingotto, said, “TVS ILP is a pioneer in providing logistics and infrastructure solutions to the warehousing and logistics parks industry. TVS ILP is now poised for the next phase in its pan-India growth and we are excited to join the company to accelerate their growth trajectory. We look forward to working closely with TVS ILP.”