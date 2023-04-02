close

Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle sales jump 49% to 97,584 units in March

The company sold 73,069 units in the domestic market and exported 24,515 units in the previous month, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SIMPL) said in the statement

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Suzuki Motorcycle V Storm SX. PHOTO: Suzuki Motorcycle India official website

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 5:18 PM IST
Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle India has posted a 49 per cent jump in its vehicle sales at 97,584 units in March over the same month of 2022, the company said on Sunday.

The company sold 73,069 units in the domestic market and exported 24,515 units in the previous month, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SIMPL) said in the statement.

SMIPL sold a total of 65,495 vehicles in March 2022.

For the full fiscal 2022-23, the total sales were up 24.3 per cent at 9,38,371 units from 754,938 units retailed in the financial year that ended March 31, 2022, the company said.

"Suzuki Motorcycle India was able to attain a remarkable sales achievement in March by registering the highest ever monthly sales of 97,584 units. This translated to a year-on-year growth of 49 per cent as compared to March 2022, said Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President for sales, marketing and after-sales at Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd.

For the fiscal year 2023, the company registered a double digit sales growth of 24.3 per cent as compared to the last financial year, he said, and added that, this sales growth indicates the growing popularity of Suzuki's two-wheeler products in the domestic and overseas markets.

The company said the previous fiscal was a significant year for it as the company made its entry in the 250-cc adventure sports segment with the launch of V-Strom SX.

In addition, the company launched the much-awaited Katana, among others, SMIPL said.

Topics : Suzuki Motorcycle India | Suzuki | automobile sales

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

