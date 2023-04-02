close

Steel, power cos bag major slice of blocks auctioned in 6th coal auctions

Steel, power and cement companies have bagged a sizable number of blocks auctioned under the sixth round of commercial coal auctions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Coal auction

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 12:23 PM IST
Steel, power and cement companies have bagged a sizable number of blocks auctioned under the sixth round of commercial coal auctions.

As per an official note, JSW Steel has won Banai and Bhalumunda mines in Chhattisgarh, another block Parbatpur Central and Sitanala mines in Jharkhand, while JSW Cement bagged Marwatola - VI mine in Madhya Pradesh (MP).

Jindal Power won Gare Palma Sector - I, Gare Palma IV/2 and Gare Palma IV/3 coal mines located in Chhattisgarh.

Rungta Sons Private Limited has bagged Sakhigopal B Kankili and Chhendipada (Revised) blocks in Odisha, and Choritand Tiliaya in Jharkhand.

RCR Steel Works won Patal East (Eastern Part) located in Jharkhand, Orissa Metallurgical Industry has secured Kagra Joydev mine in West Bengal.

Cement companies Ambuja Cements Limited won Dahegaon-Gowari mine in Maharashtra, Ultratech Cement got Arjuni East in Madhya Pradesh, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) won Mandla North in Madhya Pradesh, Rama Cement Industries got 1 Marwatola VII mine in Madhya Pradesh, Shree Cement got Datima mine in Chhattisgarh.

CG Natural Resources has won Purunga mine in Chhattisgarh and MH Natural Resources bagged North West of Madheri mine in Maharashtra, the list showed.

Coal Pulz got Namchik Namphuk block Arunachal Pradesh, while Mahavir Coal Industries secured Dongeri Tal-II in Madhya Pradesh.

Samlok Industries has bagged Kalambi Kalmeshwar (Western Part) in Maharashtra and MP Natural Resources Gondbahera Ujheni block in Madhya Pradesh.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) has won Burapahar and Baitarni West mines in Odisha.

In Jharkhand, Shreesatya Mines has bagged the Burakhap Small Patch mine and Assam Mineral Development Corporation (AMDC) Binja coal block.

Ganga Khanij won Arjuni West block in Madhya Pradesh.

Last month on March 29, the Ministry of Coal signed agreements for the 29 coal mines auctioned under the sixth round of auction.

The cumulative PRC (peak rated capacity) of the coal mines auctioned under the sixth round is 74 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), and these mines are expected to generate annual revenue of Rs 14,497 crore calculated at PRC of these coal mines.

Upon operationalisation, these mines are expected to generate employment for 1 lakh people.

Topics : Steel companies | power companies | cement companies | coal auctions | Coal Auction

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 11:40 AM IST

