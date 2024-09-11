Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Uber brings back upscale category 'Uber Black' starting with Mumbai

Uber brings back upscale category 'Uber Black' starting with Mumbai

Uber Black allows for a personalised ride with customisable features like quiet mode, temperature control, and help with luggage

Uber

Uber(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ride-hailing app Uber on Wednesday announced the return of its upscale 'Uber Black' category in India, starting with Mumbai.
The move is a step towards addressing the growing preference of Indian customers towards premium offerings and Uber's ability to deliver a new standard of on-demand mobility in premium cars, the company said in a release.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Uber brings Black back to India... Reintroduces its high-end category starting with Mumbai," the release said, adding that Uber Black allows for a personalised ride with customisable features like quiet mode, temperature control, and help with luggage.
 
Riders will get to enjoy in-car amenities and on-trip preferences, ensuring consistently high-quality experience, it added.
"We are thrilled to bring Uber Black back in an all new avatar to meet the evolving aspirations of Indian customers and introduce the business class of back seats on Indian roads," Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said.
As India's leading multimodal mobility service, Uber endeavors to cater to the full spectrum of riders, from those seeking affordable rides on two-wheelers or three-wheelers to those who desire a truly well-appointed experience in premium vehicles, Singh added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Uber

Dutch watchdog fines Uber $324 mn allegedly for not protecting driver data

Rapido News

Auto-taxi drivers' discontent with Uber and Ola: Why Rapido is not a target

Uber

Uber's Q2 revenue beats Wall Street estimates on ride-sharing demand

Uber, Byd,BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li.

Uber partners with BYD to put its drivers into Chinese firm's 100,000 EVs

Zomato, Zomato stock, Food delivery

Ola, Uber among 21 cos registered under Delhi's vehicle aggregator scheme

Topics : Uber Uber driver ridesharing cabs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon