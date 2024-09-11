Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Microsoft acquires Rs 520 cr land in Pune for data centre expansion plans

Microsoft acquires Rs 520 cr land in Pune for data centre expansion plans

Microsoft recently acquired a 25-acre plot in Pimpri-Chinchwad for Rs 328 crore and 48 acres of land in Hyderabad for Rs 267 crore

Microsoft, Microsoft logo

Microsoft, Microsoft logo (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global tech giant Microsoft has secured a significant land parcel in Pune’s Hinjewadi region, marking a major investment in India’s commercial real estate sector. According to documents reviewed by property portal Square Yards, Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Ltd has purchased 66,414.5 square meters (approximately 16.4 acres) of land for Rs 519.72 crore.

The deal, finalised in August 2024, involved a stamp duty of Rs 31.18 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The land was acquired from Indo Global Infotech City LLP and is expected to play a pivotal role in Microsoft’s ongoing expansion of its data center operations in India, a market of growing strategic importance for the company, according to Square Yards.
 

Land acquisitions by Microsoft in India

This recent purchase follows Microsoft’s 2022 acquisition of a 25-acre plot in Pimpri-Chinchwad for Rs 328 crore, as well as a Rs 267 crore investment earlier this year in 48 acres of land in Hyderabad. These acquisitions underline Microsoft’s ambition to strengthen its infrastructure in India, particularly in terms of data centres, which are crucial for its growing cloud services and digital initiatives.

Microsoft already operates data centres in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai, and these new investments are expected to further enhance its capacity to provide cloud-based services and solutions in India’s rapidly growing digital economy.

The company employs more than 23,000 people across various Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune, contributing to vital functions such as sales, marketing, research and development, and customer support.

More From This Section

Bharat Biotech, Covaxin

Bharat Biotech partners with Alopexx to develop anti-microbial vaccine

Samsung

Samsung India to lay off 200+ executives amid slowing growth, challenges

Samsung

Samsung India workers ramp up wage protests as strike enters Day 3

Naveen Tewari, Co-founder and CEO of inMobi

InMobi raises $100 mn debt financing from MARS Growth Capital: CEO Tewari

Byjus, Byju

SC to hear plea related to insolvency proceedings against Byju's on Sept 17


Microsoft AI skilling programmes

In early 2024, Microsoft launched the ADVANTA(I)GE INDIA programme, a major skilling initiative aimed at equipping two million individuals with digital and artificial intelligence (AI) skills by 2025. This initiative is part of the company’s broader ‘Skills for Jobs’ effort, designed to prepare India’s workforce for the demands of the future.

Earlier this month, Microsoft also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government. The partnership focuses on enhancing AI and other emerging tech skills in the state, to establish Karnataka as a leading AI-driven region. Microsoft will also explore how AI can improve investor support processes within Karnataka’s Department of Commerce & Industries.

The tech giant is further involved in the upcoming Global Investor Meet, scheduled for February 12-14, 2025, where it plans to collaborate with Invest Karnataka to showcase its latest innovations. 
 

Also Read

Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass Standard plan for console now available in India: What's new

supercomputers

Microsoft backed G42 to build India's largest supercomputer with 8 exaflop

Microsoft, Microsoft logo

UK's CMA clears Microsoft's staff hiring, partnership with Inflection AI

Karnataka state minister M B Patil, MB Patil

Microsoft plans to sign MoU with Karnataka for AI skilling: Minister Patil

Tech wrap Sep 03

Tech wrap Sep 03: HP Victus laptops, Apple iPhones, Microsoft Recall, more

Topics : Microsoft Pune Data centre Microsoft India BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon