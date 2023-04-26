Uber expands pre-booking 'Reserve' option to 6 more cities in India

Ride-hailing app Uber on Wednesday announced the expansion of 'Reserve' facility across six more cities in India, giving riders an option to pre-book their rides 30 minutes to 90 days ahead of their travel.

Uber Reserve will now be available for cash payments offering riders access to pre-booked rides, it said in a statement.

The six new cities added are Kochi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Guwahati.

"Reserve now appears as a new option in the latest version of the Uber app and is available on Uber Premier, Uber Intercity, Uber Rentals and Uber XL," an Uber release said.

With this, the service is now live across 13 cities -- Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Guwahati -- in India.

The new product is developed keeping in mind pre-planned travel needs, including work trips, airport drops, visits to the doctor, and other scheduled appointments, according to Uber.

"With Reserve, riders can pre-book their rides ensuring peace of mind, certainty and added control over their trip. Reserve also opens up even more options for drivers to choose from between on-demand and pre-booked trips," Prabhjeet Singh, President at Uber India and South Asia, said.