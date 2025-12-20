Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / UltraTech Cement receives ₹782.2 cr GST demand over alleged short payment

UltraTech Cement receives ₹782.2 cr GST demand over alleged short payment

UltraTech Cement on Saturday said it has received a GST demand notice for a total payment of Rs 782.2 crore, which it plans to contest before the appropriate forum.

UltraTech

UltraTech Cement receives Rs 782 crore GST notice. (File photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UltraTech Cement on Saturday said it has received a GST demand notice for a total payment of Rs 782.2 crore, which it plans to contest before the appropriate forum.

"The Company is reviewing the Order, considering all legal options, and accordingly would be contesting the demand," UltraTech Cement said in a regulatory filing.

The order has been passed in various matters on account of "alleged short payment of GST, improper utilisation of Input Tax Credit, etc" during the period 2018-19 to 2022-23, the company said.

The order is passed "without due consideration of the Company's submissions."  The order passed against it is "upholding tax liability of Rs 3,90,95,58,194/- plus applicable interest on tax demand; additional interest Rs 27,68,289/- and penalty of Rs 3,90,95,58,194/", the filing said.

 

The Aditya Birla flagship firm has received the order passed by the Joint Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax & Central Excise, Patna, on Friday.

UltraTech is the country's leading cement maker, with a capacity nearing 200 million tonnes per annum.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Reliance AGM 2025, Mukesh Ambani AGM

India must lead in AI while prioritising empathy in tech adoption: Ambani

Genpact logo

RBI has allowed compounding of Fema case against Genpact India: ED

Anil Ambani

ED questions Anil Ambani's son Jai for 2nd day in money laundering case

Fortis Healthcare

Fortis acquires 125-bed People Tree Hospital in Bengaluru for ₹430 crore

Parle Agro

Parle Agro FY25 result: Profit up over 6-fold at ₹115 cr, revenue rises 5%

Topics : UltraTech Cement GST Aditya Birla

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon