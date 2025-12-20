Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ED questions Anil Ambani's son Jai for 2nd day in money laundering case

ED questions Anil Ambani's son Jai for 2nd day in money laundering case

The companies involved included Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL)

ED links Anil Ambani firms to loan diversion; summons him August 5

Anil Ambani, too, has been questioned by the ED in an alleged bank loan fraud case against the Reliance Group companies | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday questioned Jai Anmol Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani, for the second consecutive day in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud, officials said.

The statements of 34-year-old Anmol Ambai were recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the first time on Friday, and the session is continuing on Saturday, they said.

The Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group did not respond to the development. The ED probe is related to Yes Bank, which, according to the officials, had an exposure of about Rs 6,000 crore in the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group as of March 31, 2017, which doubled to Rs 13,000 crore within a year.

 

The companies involved included Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL).

A large portion of these investments turned into non-performing investments (NPIs) and the bank, subsequently, suffered a loss of Rs 3,300 crore from these dealings, the agency alleged.

Anil Ambani, too, has been questioned by the ED in an alleged bank loan fraud case against the Reliance Group companies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Fortis Healthcare

Fortis acquires 125-bed People Tree Hospital in Bengaluru for ₹430 crore

Parle Agro

Parle Agro FY25 result: Profit up over 6-fold at ₹115 cr, revenue rises 5%

Arnob Roy, Tejas Networks

Tejas Networks' D2M tech gaining ground, in talks with global playerspremium

IndusInd Bank

SFIO questions IndusInd Bank executives on accounting discrepancies

Adani Airport Holdings Director Jeet Adani said the second NMIA terminal construction will start within the next six months

Adani group plans to invest ₹1 trn in airports, infra facilities in 5 yearspremium

Topics : Anil Ambani Reliance Home Finance Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon